Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
620 N 4th Ave Apt 12
Last updated August 18 2019 at 6:49 PM

620 N 4th Ave Apt 12

620 North 4th Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

620 North 4th Avenue, Phoenix, AZ 85003
Downtown Phoenix

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/1d8b676097 ---- Look at this gorgeous home located in the heart of the Roosevelt Historic Neighborhood. This is down town living re imagined and is walking distance to every where you\'ll want to be. Modern architecture with all of the best finishes available complete the the interior of this home. This home is located on the end of the building and has many windows that light up the space. The kitchen has matching stainless appliances and the laundry room has high efficiency machines. There is also an adorable little fenced yard. STATUS: Vacant, schedule a tour today! PLEASE READ THIS: PET RESTRICTIONS: No Aggressive or Dangerous Dog Breeds, specific breeds are listed in our rental criteria https://www.leaseaz.com/pdf/Terms%20Of%20Application%205.1.18.pdf?v4 SMOKING: No smoking is allowed on the premises SHOWING INSTRUCTIONS: Register for a Self-Guided Tour Receive text or email confirmation On the day of your visit receive a CODE to retrieve key from electronic lock box APPLICATION INSTRUCTIONS: GO TO: https://app.propertyware.com/pw/portals/servicestarrealty/tenantApplication.action Ensure that you have all the required documents handy and ready to attach to application Complete the Online Application Form Pay the Application Fee with credit or debit card More Information: 4th Avenue and Fillmore AREA INFORMATION: LOCATION LOCATION LOCATION FLOORING: Stained Concrete downstairs and carpeting upstairs GARAGE/PARKING: 2 parking spaces, uncovered tandem KITCHEN/LAUNDRY APPLIANCES INCLUDED:Refrigerator, Range, Microwave, Dishwasher, Washer and Dryer PROPERTY TYPE: Condo UTILITIES INCLUDED: Tenant to pay for all utilities YEAR BUILT: 2008 YARD: Adorable Additional Amenities: Water, Sewer and Trash fees are included in the HOA Application, Lease Terms, and Fees MOVE-IN FEE: $195 Lease Administration Fee, $50 Pet Application Fee where applicable HOLD FEE/EARNEST MONEY: Equals one month rent and it is due within 24 hours of application accepted. ADDITIONAL FEES NOT INCLUDED IN RENT: $19 monthly admin fee, $20 monthly pet fee per pet and city sales tax. Application Fee: Non-Refundable, $55/adult APPLICATION TURNAROUND TIME: 3 business days LEASE LENGTH: 1 year or 2 years LEASE TO PURCHASE OPTION: Not Available SPECIAL LEASE PROVISIONS: None HOA Instructions HOA AMENITIES AND SERVICES: HOA FEE: Paid for by the owner PROPERTY MANAGER: Elizabeth 480-338-0078, elizabeth@leaseaz.com All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change. Tenant to verify all material facts including but not limited to room sizes, utilities, schools, HOA rules, community amenities, fees and costs, etc. Service Star Realty 2929 E Camelback Rd #119, Phoenix, AZ 85016, USA Phone: 1 480-426-9696

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 620 N 4th Ave Apt 12 have any available units?
620 N 4th Ave Apt 12 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 620 N 4th Ave Apt 12 have?
Some of 620 N 4th Ave Apt 12's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 620 N 4th Ave Apt 12 currently offering any rent specials?
620 N 4th Ave Apt 12 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 620 N 4th Ave Apt 12 pet-friendly?
Yes, 620 N 4th Ave Apt 12 is pet friendly.
Does 620 N 4th Ave Apt 12 offer parking?
Yes, 620 N 4th Ave Apt 12 offers parking.
Does 620 N 4th Ave Apt 12 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 620 N 4th Ave Apt 12 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 620 N 4th Ave Apt 12 have a pool?
No, 620 N 4th Ave Apt 12 does not have a pool.
Does 620 N 4th Ave Apt 12 have accessible units?
No, 620 N 4th Ave Apt 12 does not have accessible units.
Does 620 N 4th Ave Apt 12 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 620 N 4th Ave Apt 12 has units with dishwashers.

