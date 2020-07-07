620 N 4th Ave Apt 12

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher pet friendly garage stainless steel some paid utils

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/1d8b676097 ---- Look at this gorgeous home located in the heart of the Roosevelt Historic Neighborhood. This is down town living re imagined and is walking distance to every where you\'ll want to be. Modern architecture with all of the best finishes available complete the the interior of this home. This home is located on the end of the building and has many windows that light up the space. The kitchen has matching stainless appliances and the laundry room has high efficiency machines. There is also an adorable little fenced yard. STATUS: Vacant, schedule a tour today! PLEASE READ THIS: PET RESTRICTIONS: No Aggressive or Dangerous Dog Breeds, specific breeds are listed in our rental criteria https://www.leaseaz.com/pdf/Terms%20Of%20Application%205.1.18.pdf?v4 SMOKING: No smoking is allowed on the premises SHOWING INSTRUCTIONS: Register for a Self-Guided Tour Receive text or email confirmation On the day of your visit receive a CODE to retrieve key from electronic lock box APPLICATION INSTRUCTIONS: GO TO: https://app.propertyware.com/pw/portals/servicestarrealty/tenantApplication.action Ensure that you have all the required documents handy and ready to attach to application Complete the Online Application Form Pay the Application Fee with credit or debit card More Information: 4th Avenue and Fillmore AREA INFORMATION: LOCATION LOCATION LOCATION FLOORING: Stained Concrete downstairs and carpeting upstairs GARAGE/PARKING: 2 parking spaces, uncovered tandem KITCHEN/LAUNDRY APPLIANCES INCLUDED:Refrigerator, Range, Microwave, Dishwasher, Washer and Dryer PROPERTY TYPE: Condo UTILITIES INCLUDED: Tenant to pay for all utilities YEAR BUILT: 2008 YARD: Adorable Additional Amenities: Water, Sewer and Trash fees are included in the HOA Application, Lease Terms, and Fees MOVE-IN FEE: $195 Lease Administration Fee, $50 Pet Application Fee where applicable HOLD FEE/EARNEST MONEY: Equals one month rent and it is due within 24 hours of application accepted. ADDITIONAL FEES NOT INCLUDED IN RENT: $19 monthly admin fee, $20 monthly pet fee per pet and city sales tax. Application Fee: Non-Refundable, $55/adult APPLICATION TURNAROUND TIME: 3 business days LEASE LENGTH: 1 year or 2 years LEASE TO PURCHASE OPTION: Not Available SPECIAL LEASE PROVISIONS: None HOA Instructions HOA AMENITIES AND SERVICES: HOA FEE: Paid for by the owner PROPERTY MANAGER: Elizabeth 480-338-0078, elizabeth@leaseaz.com All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change. Tenant to verify all material facts including but not limited to room sizes, utilities, schools, HOA rules, community amenities, fees and costs, etc. Service Star Realty 2929 E Camelback Rd #119, Phoenix, AZ 85016, USA Phone: 1 480-426-9696



Dryer