619 W MINNEZONA Avenue

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garage recently renovated fireplace carpet

Unit Amenities carpet fireplace in unit laundry oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Located in shady Yaple Park historic district. Extra easy commute to downtown Phoenix for work or enjoy all kinds of exciting new entertainment and dining via new Light Rail.Cute upgraded home with finished concrete floors, no carpet or vinyl. Vintage eat-in kitchen that includes refrigerator. Stacked washer and dryer included. Large back yard not fenced and garage is only for storage, not parking. Across street from one of the premiere jogging/biking paths.Property Management and Listing Agent Closed Weekends & Holidays. Please contact your real estate agent to view. If you are not working with an agent we will assign one to you, thank you!