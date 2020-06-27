All apartments in Phoenix
619 W MINNEZONA Avenue

619 West Minnezona Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

619 West Minnezona Avenue, Phoenix, AZ 85013
Central Avenue Corridor

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
carpet
Located in shady Yaple Park historic district. Extra easy commute to downtown Phoenix for work or enjoy all kinds of exciting new entertainment and dining via new Light Rail.Cute upgraded home with finished concrete floors, no carpet or vinyl. Vintage eat-in kitchen that includes refrigerator. Stacked washer and dryer included. Large back yard not fenced and garage is only for storage, not parking. Across street from one of the premiere jogging/biking paths.Property Management and Listing Agent Closed Weekends & Holidays. Please contact your real estate agent to view. If you are not working with an agent we will assign one to you, thank you!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 619 W MINNEZONA Avenue have any available units?
619 W MINNEZONA Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 619 W MINNEZONA Avenue have?
Some of 619 W MINNEZONA Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 619 W MINNEZONA Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
619 W MINNEZONA Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 619 W MINNEZONA Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 619 W MINNEZONA Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 619 W MINNEZONA Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 619 W MINNEZONA Avenue offers parking.
Does 619 W MINNEZONA Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 619 W MINNEZONA Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 619 W MINNEZONA Avenue have a pool?
No, 619 W MINNEZONA Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 619 W MINNEZONA Avenue have accessible units?
No, 619 W MINNEZONA Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 619 W MINNEZONA Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 619 W MINNEZONA Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
