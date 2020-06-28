6180 N 28TH Place

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher garage pool fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities courtyard parking pool garage media room

(PMG) BILTMORE detached patio home on LINKS GOLF COURSE with MOUNTAIN VIEWS! SINGLE-LEVEL and NO STEPS! LAP POOL, 2BR/2ba/FR with soaring vaulted ceilings, real hardwood floors, atrium and huge windows for bright and sunny feel. Kitchen with bar counter open to small Family Room or Dining Room. Shutters t/o. Split 2BR w/small front courtyard. Backs to golf course and sides to open space. Fabulous location near great shopping, restaurants and entertainment, easy access to airport, 51 Fwy, or downtown for work, theater and sports! Perfect for your personal project, downsizing, or lock-n-leave low-maintenance villa! GATED subdivision on golf course plus large Natural Area Open Space in the perfect location and prestigious address at the ARIZONA BILTMORE! Get over here.....!