All apartments in Phoenix
Find more places like 6180 N 28TH Place.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
6180 N 28TH Place
Last updated August 30 2019 at 2:55 AM

6180 N 28TH Place

6180 North 28th Place · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Phoenix
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

6180 North 28th Place, Phoenix, AZ 85016
Biltmore

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
pool
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
courtyard
parking
pool
garage
media room
(PMG) BILTMORE detached patio home on LINKS GOLF COURSE with MOUNTAIN VIEWS! SINGLE-LEVEL and NO STEPS! LAP POOL, 2BR/2ba/FR with soaring vaulted ceilings, real hardwood floors, atrium and huge windows for bright and sunny feel. Kitchen with bar counter open to small Family Room or Dining Room. Shutters t/o. Split 2BR w/small front courtyard. Backs to golf course and sides to open space. Fabulous location near great shopping, restaurants and entertainment, easy access to airport, 51 Fwy, or downtown for work, theater and sports! Perfect for your personal project, downsizing, or lock-n-leave low-maintenance villa! GATED subdivision on golf course plus large Natural Area Open Space in the perfect location and prestigious address at the ARIZONA BILTMORE! Get over here.....!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6180 N 28TH Place have any available units?
6180 N 28TH Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 6180 N 28TH Place have?
Some of 6180 N 28TH Place's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6180 N 28TH Place currently offering any rent specials?
6180 N 28TH Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6180 N 28TH Place pet-friendly?
No, 6180 N 28TH Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 6180 N 28TH Place offer parking?
Yes, 6180 N 28TH Place offers parking.
Does 6180 N 28TH Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6180 N 28TH Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6180 N 28TH Place have a pool?
Yes, 6180 N 28TH Place has a pool.
Does 6180 N 28TH Place have accessible units?
No, 6180 N 28TH Place does not have accessible units.
Does 6180 N 28TH Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6180 N 28TH Place has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Allegro
4411 E Chandler Blvd
Phoenix, AZ 85048
San Milan by Mark-Taylor
6975 E Princess Dr
Phoenix, AZ 85054
RidgeGate Apartments
2811 W Deer Valley Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85027
West Town Court
8400 W Virginia Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85037
Carlyle Townhomes
5102 E Piedmont Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85044
Circa Central Avenue
1505 North Central Avenue
Phoenix, AZ 85004
SOL at Christown
1717 W Missouri Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85015
San Valiente
2220 W Mission Ln
Phoenix, AZ 85021

Similar Pages

Phoenix 1 BedroomsPhoenix 2 Bedrooms
Phoenix Apartments with ParkingPhoenix Apartments with Pool
Phoenix Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Mesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

AhwatukeeDowntown PhoenixCentral Avenue Corridor
Mountain Park RanchArcadiaArcadia Lite
Desert RidgeLakewood

Apartments Near Colleges

GateWay Community CollegeParadise Valley Community College
Phoenix CollegeArizona State University-Tempe
Mesa Community College