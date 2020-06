Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace furnished hardwood floors in unit laundry oven patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities clubhouse parking pool bbq/grill garage tennis court

Relaxing retreat at the edge of the lake with 2 patios & a balcony. Upstairs there are 2 bedrmswith a queen & king bed, 2 baths, wood floors & great views. Also a stacked washer & dryer. Downstairs there's a powder rm, living rm with fireplace, dining rm & kitchen with breakfast area leading to patio with BBQ. Completely furnished, clubhouse, pool and tennis court right across the street. 1 car garage. Walk to golf, Hotel, restaurants, shopping & just 14 minutes o the airport!