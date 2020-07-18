All apartments in Phoenix
6143 N 27TH Drive

6143 North 27th Drive · No Longer Available
Location

6143 North 27th Drive, Phoenix, AZ 85017

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
pool
air conditioning
fireplace
carpet
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
fireplace
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
garage
Application has been accepted and working on lease signing. !! Great property! Full of room and space. Near I-17, Downtown Phoenix 15 min Away, Near GCU, and much more. This home features 4 bedrooms, 2.75 bathrooms, multiple large living spaces, mother-in-law suite, 2 car garage, large pool and nearer interior paint and carpet. 3 month old HVAC system. A must see and check out. Only 1 dog is allowed. Small to medium in size less than 50lbs. $250 Pet deposit plus $15 a month pet rent. Dog must be approved by Owner.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
limit: 1
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6143 N 27TH Drive have any available units?
6143 N 27TH Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 6143 N 27TH Drive have?
Some of 6143 N 27TH Drive's amenities include pet friendly, garage, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6143 N 27TH Drive currently offering any rent specials?
6143 N 27TH Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6143 N 27TH Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 6143 N 27TH Drive is pet friendly.
Does 6143 N 27TH Drive offer parking?
Yes, 6143 N 27TH Drive offers parking.
Does 6143 N 27TH Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6143 N 27TH Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6143 N 27TH Drive have a pool?
Yes, 6143 N 27TH Drive has a pool.
Does 6143 N 27TH Drive have accessible units?
No, 6143 N 27TH Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 6143 N 27TH Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 6143 N 27TH Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
