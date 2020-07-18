6143 N 27TH Drive

Amenities
Application has been accepted and working on lease signing. !! Great property! Full of room and space. Near I-17, Downtown Phoenix 15 min Away, Near GCU, and much more. This home features 4 bedrooms, 2.75 bathrooms, multiple large living spaces, mother-in-law suite, 2 car garage, large pool and nearer interior paint and carpet. 3 month old HVAC system. A must see and check out. Only 1 dog is allowed. Small to medium in size less than 50lbs. $250 Pet deposit plus $15 a month pet rent. Dog must be approved by Owner.