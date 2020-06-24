All apartments in Phoenix
Find more places like 6117 N 12TH Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
6117 N 12TH Street
Last updated February 19 2020 at 6:23 AM

6117 N 12TH Street

6117 N 12th St · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Phoenix
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

6117 N 12th St, Phoenix, AZ 85014

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
walk in closets
fireplace
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
This lovely home has character appeal & is located in the highly sought out Uptown area. Great patio entrance is private, gated & convenient for outdoor living. The charming kitchen has room to eat in with direct access to the patio entrance which is perfect for entertaining. You will fall in love with the vintage teal appliances that add accent to this well-maintained kitchen. The wood floors & open living/dining room area gives it a real homely feel. The balcony off this room is 2nd private spot that over looks the park-like common area. The bedrooms are essentially two master suites both with walk-in closets. This remarkable home is move in ready & just looking for the right person to make it home. Quick access to highway 51 & walking/biking to plenty of restaurants! Avail. for move in!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6117 N 12TH Street have any available units?
6117 N 12TH Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 6117 N 12TH Street have?
Some of 6117 N 12TH Street's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6117 N 12TH Street currently offering any rent specials?
6117 N 12TH Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6117 N 12TH Street pet-friendly?
No, 6117 N 12TH Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 6117 N 12TH Street offer parking?
No, 6117 N 12TH Street does not offer parking.
Does 6117 N 12TH Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6117 N 12TH Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6117 N 12TH Street have a pool?
No, 6117 N 12TH Street does not have a pool.
Does 6117 N 12TH Street have accessible units?
No, 6117 N 12TH Street does not have accessible units.
Does 6117 N 12TH Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6117 N 12TH Street has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Connect on Union
2311 E Union Hills Dr
Phoenix, AZ 85024
Ventana Palms
7021 W McDowell Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85035
Hidden Cove
2001 W Union Hills Dr
Phoenix, AZ 85027
Paloma Village
2827 N 51st Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85035
Palazzo Townhomes
886 N Cofco Center Ct
Phoenix, AZ 85008
Belaflora
5302 E Van Buren St
Phoenix, AZ 85008
Mountainside Apartments
3625 E Ray Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85044
Grove Deer Valley
15645 N 35th Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85023

Similar Pages

Phoenix 1 BedroomsPhoenix 2 Bedrooms
Phoenix Apartments with ParkingPhoenix Apartments with Pool
Phoenix Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Mesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

AhwatukeeDowntown PhoenixCentral Avenue Corridor
Mountain Park RanchArcadiaArcadia Lite
Desert RidgeLakewood

Apartments Near Colleges

GateWay Community CollegeParadise Valley Community College
Phoenix CollegeArizona State University-Tempe
Mesa Community College