6117 N 12TH Street

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher walk in closets fireplace refrigerator

This lovely home has character appeal & is located in the highly sought out Uptown area. Great patio entrance is private, gated & convenient for outdoor living. The charming kitchen has room to eat in with direct access to the patio entrance which is perfect for entertaining. You will fall in love with the vintage teal appliances that add accent to this well-maintained kitchen. The wood floors & open living/dining room area gives it a real homely feel. The balcony off this room is 2nd private spot that over looks the park-like common area. The bedrooms are essentially two master suites both with walk-in closets. This remarkable home is move in ready & just looking for the right person to make it home. Quick access to highway 51 & walking/biking to plenty of restaurants! Avail. for move in!