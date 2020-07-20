All apartments in Phoenix
6115 N 12TH Street

6115 North 12th Street · No Longer Available
Location

6115 North 12th Street, Phoenix, AZ 85014

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
courtyard
parking
pool
pet friendly
You'll love this first floor SPACIOUS apartment with it's open eat-in kitchen, very large family room & dining area, front bonus area that may be used for an office, play area, seating area. Avail May 1st, this home has 2 large en-suite bedroom/baths, both with walk-in closets,& an inside laundry/utility/storage room. Washer/dryer incl. Recently updated, this home has wood-looking porcelain tile floors, dark painted cabinets, granite counter tops & updated baths. The living space opens onto a patio & beautiful green courtyard with lots of fruit trees & two pools! One-car covered parking is incl (space #32). This is a non-smoking apartment. Owner may consider a small dog, otherwise, no pets. Tenant pays Phoenix rental tax of 2.4%/month. One-year lease.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6115 N 12TH Street have any available units?
6115 N 12TH Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 6115 N 12TH Street have?
Some of 6115 N 12TH Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6115 N 12TH Street currently offering any rent specials?
6115 N 12TH Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6115 N 12TH Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 6115 N 12TH Street is pet friendly.
Does 6115 N 12TH Street offer parking?
Yes, 6115 N 12TH Street offers parking.
Does 6115 N 12TH Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6115 N 12TH Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6115 N 12TH Street have a pool?
Yes, 6115 N 12TH Street has a pool.
Does 6115 N 12TH Street have accessible units?
No, 6115 N 12TH Street does not have accessible units.
Does 6115 N 12TH Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6115 N 12TH Street has units with dishwashers.
