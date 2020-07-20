6115 N 12TH Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities courtyard parking pool pet friendly

You'll love this first floor SPACIOUS apartment with it's open eat-in kitchen, very large family room & dining area, front bonus area that may be used for an office, play area, seating area. Avail May 1st, this home has 2 large en-suite bedroom/baths, both with walk-in closets,& an inside laundry/utility/storage room. Washer/dryer incl. Recently updated, this home has wood-looking porcelain tile floors, dark painted cabinets, granite counter tops & updated baths. The living space opens onto a patio & beautiful green courtyard with lots of fruit trees & two pools! One-car covered parking is incl (space #32). This is a non-smoking apartment. Owner may consider a small dog, otherwise, no pets. Tenant pays Phoenix rental tax of 2.4%/month. One-year lease.