6106 North 28th Street

Amenities

pet friendly stainless steel tennis court fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly tennis court

Highly Desirable Biltmore Charmer!! Ready for Move In, This Unfurnished, 2 Bedroom 2 Bath Retreat is located in the Great Biltmore Area and close to World Class Shopping, Dining and Entertaining. This single level, Condo is perfect for those who want to be close to the action. This is a Gated Community and the Condo is Located back in the quiet Corner of a Cul-De-Sac and just across from the community tennis courts. Open Kitchen, Stainless Steel Appliances, Wood Burning Fireplace and Right on the Golf Course. Just Nearby, The Arizona Biltmore Hotel/Golf Course and the Esplanade, offer great shopping, dining and entertaining experiences. Home is being rented Unfurnished at $1,680 per month, short term available. Small Pets Negotiable, Approved by the Owner. Managed by a Full Service Management Company, Fort Lowell Realty. Call NOW, this Gem Will Not Last! Crissy K 602-550-5058 or Email for more information. Crissy@flraz.com Call or email for An Appointment for Showings.

Contact us to schedule a showing.