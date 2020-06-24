All apartments in Phoenix
Last updated March 16 2019 at 10:18 PM

6106 North 28th Street

6106 N 28th St · No Longer Available
Location

6106 N 28th St, Phoenix, AZ 85016
Biltmore

Amenities

Unit Amenities
fireplace
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
tennis court
Highly Desirable Biltmore Charmer!! Ready for Move In, This Unfurnished, 2 Bedroom 2 Bath Retreat is located in the Great Biltmore Area and close to World Class Shopping, Dining and Entertaining. This single level, Condo is perfect for those who want to be close to the action. This is a Gated Community and the Condo is Located back in the quiet Corner of a Cul-De-Sac and just across from the community tennis courts. Open Kitchen, Stainless Steel Appliances, Wood Burning Fireplace and Right on the Golf Course. Just Nearby, The Arizona Biltmore Hotel/Golf Course and the Esplanade, offer great shopping, dining and entertaining experiences. Home is being rented Unfurnished at $1,680 per month, short term available. Small Pets Negotiable, Approved by the Owner. Managed by a Full Service Management Company, Fort Lowell Realty. Call NOW, this Gem Will Not Last! Crissy K 602-550-5058 or Email for more information. Crissy@flraz.com Call or email for An Appointment for Showings.
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6106 North 28th Street have any available units?
6106 North 28th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 6106 North 28th Street have?
Some of 6106 North 28th Street's amenities include pet friendly, stainless steel, and tennis court. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6106 North 28th Street currently offering any rent specials?
6106 North 28th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6106 North 28th Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 6106 North 28th Street is pet friendly.
Does 6106 North 28th Street offer parking?
No, 6106 North 28th Street does not offer parking.
Does 6106 North 28th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6106 North 28th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6106 North 28th Street have a pool?
No, 6106 North 28th Street does not have a pool.
Does 6106 North 28th Street have accessible units?
No, 6106 North 28th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 6106 North 28th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 6106 North 28th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
