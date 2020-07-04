6102 E FRIESS Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace oven patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities courtyard pool cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Large ranch style home!! Enjoy your summer days in the large backyard with a play pool (pool service provided), brick fireplace sitting area, saltillo tile on the extended covered patio. The interior features beehive wood burning fireplace, a large open kitchen, carpet in the living room which has 2 french doors that lead to the front courtyard. Spacious master bedroom w/2 his & her closets.Property Available 12/6/19Tenant Costs:$85 Re-Key Fee/Security Deposit (refundable) $1895/Security Fee (non-refundable) $400$250 pet deposit per pet, plus $10 a /month pet rent will apply per pet, if approved (some breed restrictions) 2 pets max/3.95% Monthly Municipal Tax/Admin