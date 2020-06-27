6101 West Britton Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities extra storage patio / balcony Property Amenities pool cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Impressive & ready for move-in! This 3 bed 3bath home offers accenting tile & paint, plus features warm living spaces that will make you feel right at home. Tile also compliments the kitchen counter tops & ties in nicely with the surrounding colors. Check out the bedrooms & bonus room (or extra storage space)! Making your way out back reveals a refreshing swimming pool plus a covered patio that overlooks the yard. Monthly city tax 2.3% NOTE: Resident will be billed $150 per month for pool maintenance fee. Come tour this property and to apply on our website, www.msrenewal.com. Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device.

