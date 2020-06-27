All apartments in Phoenix
Phoenix, AZ
6101 West Britton Avenue
6101 West Britton Avenue

6101 West Britton Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

6101 West Britton Avenue, Phoenix, AZ 85033

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
pool
extra storage
Unit Amenities
extra storage
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Impressive & ready for move-in! This 3 bed 3bath home offers accenting tile & paint, plus features warm living spaces that will make you feel right at home. Tile also compliments the kitchen counter tops & ties in nicely with the surrounding colors. Check out the bedrooms & bonus room (or extra storage space)! Making your way out back reveals a refreshing swimming pool plus a covered patio that overlooks the yard. Monthly city tax 2.3% NOTE: Resident will be billed $150 per month for pool maintenance fee. Come tour this property and to apply on our website, www.msrenewal.com. Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device.
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6101 West Britton Avenue have any available units?
6101 West Britton Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 6101 West Britton Avenue have?
Some of 6101 West Britton Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6101 West Britton Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
6101 West Britton Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6101 West Britton Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 6101 West Britton Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 6101 West Britton Avenue offer parking?
No, 6101 West Britton Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 6101 West Britton Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6101 West Britton Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6101 West Britton Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 6101 West Britton Avenue has a pool.
Does 6101 West Britton Avenue have accessible units?
No, 6101 West Britton Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 6101 West Britton Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 6101 West Britton Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
