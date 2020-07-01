607 E CAMPO BELLO Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool bbq/grill garage pet friendly

Adorable 3 BR, 1.75 BA Cape Cod-style home offers split greatroom floor plan that makes xlnt use of space. Super-clean, you'll love the all-tile flooring (no carpets!), plantation shutters, NEW KITCHEN w/custom cabinets, granite tops, & LED lighting! Also, upgraded appliances, 2-car garage with storage cabinetry, & separate storage shed. *Very private* backyard is south-facing for maximum winter sun, with a gated play pool with water feature, built-in BBQ, & fireplace surrounded by loads of deck space for total enjoyment. This one won't last! Note: Incl front yard and pool services! **Non-smoking/non-vaping property** Pets: 1 sm dog w/approval. No cats. Good credit/employ/rent history req'd! Owner is related to Listing Broker.