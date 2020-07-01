All apartments in Phoenix
607 E CAMPO BELLO Drive
Last updated December 4 2019 at 5:37 AM

607 E CAMPO BELLO Drive

607 East Campo Bello Drive · No Longer Available
Location

607 East Campo Bello Drive, Phoenix, AZ 85022

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
pet friendly
Adorable 3 BR, 1.75 BA Cape Cod-style home offers split greatroom floor plan that makes xlnt use of space. Super-clean, you'll love the all-tile flooring (no carpets!), plantation shutters, NEW KITCHEN w/custom cabinets, granite tops, & LED lighting! Also, upgraded appliances, 2-car garage with storage cabinetry, & separate storage shed. *Very private* backyard is south-facing for maximum winter sun, with a gated play pool with water feature, built-in BBQ, & fireplace surrounded by loads of deck space for total enjoyment. This one won't last! Note: Incl front yard and pool services! **Non-smoking/non-vaping property** Pets: 1 sm dog w/approval. No cats. Good credit/employ/rent history req'd! Owner is related to Listing Broker.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 607 E CAMPO BELLO Drive have any available units?
607 E CAMPO BELLO Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 607 E CAMPO BELLO Drive have?
Some of 607 E CAMPO BELLO Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 607 E CAMPO BELLO Drive currently offering any rent specials?
607 E CAMPO BELLO Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 607 E CAMPO BELLO Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 607 E CAMPO BELLO Drive is pet friendly.
Does 607 E CAMPO BELLO Drive offer parking?
Yes, 607 E CAMPO BELLO Drive offers parking.
Does 607 E CAMPO BELLO Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 607 E CAMPO BELLO Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 607 E CAMPO BELLO Drive have a pool?
Yes, 607 E CAMPO BELLO Drive has a pool.
Does 607 E CAMPO BELLO Drive have accessible units?
No, 607 E CAMPO BELLO Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 607 E CAMPO BELLO Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 607 E CAMPO BELLO Drive has units with dishwashers.

