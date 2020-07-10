All apartments in Phoenix
Find more places like 6056 West Wood Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
6056 West Wood Street
Last updated April 10 2020 at 4:15 AM

6056 West Wood Street

6056 West Wood Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Phoenix
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

6056 West Wood Street, Phoenix, AZ 85043

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
*This property is not advertised on craigslist, please be aware of fraudulent listings*

Ready for move in. This is a 3 bedroom 2 bath on a corner lot. Close to freeway. Must see before applying! Will hold foe 21 days max.
Move in Funds are Rent +tax + $1375 Security deposit+$200 admin fee.One dog under 35 lbs no aggressive breeds. Pet fee$200 + Pet rent $20

For questions please contact bdurrant@cornerstone-mgt.com or rhall@cornerstone-mgt.com.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6056 West Wood Street have any available units?
6056 West Wood Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
Is 6056 West Wood Street currently offering any rent specials?
6056 West Wood Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6056 West Wood Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 6056 West Wood Street is pet friendly.
Does 6056 West Wood Street offer parking?
No, 6056 West Wood Street does not offer parking.
Does 6056 West Wood Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6056 West Wood Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6056 West Wood Street have a pool?
No, 6056 West Wood Street does not have a pool.
Does 6056 West Wood Street have accessible units?
No, 6056 West Wood Street does not have accessible units.
Does 6056 West Wood Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 6056 West Wood Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6056 West Wood Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 6056 West Wood Street does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

2025 West
2025 W Indian School Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85015
The Bella
13616 N 43rd St
Phoenix, AZ 85032
Mirador
1550 E Thunderbird Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85022
Avalon Hills
3535 W Tierra Buena Ln
Phoenix, AZ 85053
Diamonte on Bell
3202 W Bell Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85053
Palm Court
20401 N 19th Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85027
Sanctuary on 22nd
8530 N 22nd Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85021
Tides on Rail
1905 W Las Palmaritas Dr
Phoenix, AZ 85021

Similar Pages

Phoenix 1 BedroomsPhoenix 2 Bedrooms
Phoenix Apartments with ParkingPhoenix Pet Friendly Places
Phoenix Studio ApartmentsPinal County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Mesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

AhwatukeeDowntown PhoenixCentral Avenue Corridor
Mountain Park RanchArcadiaArcadia Lite
Desert RidgeLakewood

Apartments Near Colleges

GateWay Community CollegeParadise Valley Community College
Phoenix CollegeArizona State University-Tempe
Mesa Community College