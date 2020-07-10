6056 West Wood Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

*This property is not advertised on craigslist, please be aware of fraudulent listings*



Ready for move in. This is a 3 bedroom 2 bath on a corner lot. Close to freeway. Must see before applying! Will hold foe 21 days max.

Move in Funds are Rent +tax + $1375 Security deposit+$200 admin fee.One dog under 35 lbs no aggressive breeds. Pet fee$200 + Pet rent $20



For questions please contact bdurrant@cornerstone-mgt.com or rhall@cornerstone-mgt.com.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.