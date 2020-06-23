6046 E NISBET Road

Amenities

Best location in all of Scottsdale. Centrally located on a quite cul-de-sac super close to the Kierland outdoor shopping mall, this beautiful home is fully equipped and set up for you to enjoy. The home has an ''L'' shaped split floor plan which wraps around the outdoor pool area with an open, modern kitchen and main living area situated between the the bedrooms on each side of the home. You will enjoy absolute privacy and feel right at home the moment you walk through the door. The backyard is lush and super private. The swimming pool is huge and has a very large shallow area ideal for water sports, as well as a large are of deeper water for the super swimmers in your group. Call Us today for daily, weekly, monthly pricing.