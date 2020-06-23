All apartments in Phoenix
6046 E NISBET Road

6046 East Nisbet Road · No Longer Available
Location

6046 East Nisbet Road, Phoenix, AZ 85254

Amenities

pool
fireplace
oven
Unit Amenities
fireplace
oven
Property Amenities
pool
Best location in all of Scottsdale. Centrally located on a quite cul-de-sac super close to the Kierland outdoor shopping mall, this beautiful home is fully equipped and set up for you to enjoy. The home has an ''L'' shaped split floor plan which wraps around the outdoor pool area with an open, modern kitchen and main living area situated between the the bedrooms on each side of the home. You will enjoy absolute privacy and feel right at home the moment you walk through the door. The backyard is lush and super private. The swimming pool is huge and has a very large shallow area ideal for water sports, as well as a large are of deeper water for the super swimmers in your group. Call Us today for daily, weekly, monthly pricing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6046 E NISBET Road have any available units?
6046 E NISBET Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
Is 6046 E NISBET Road currently offering any rent specials?
6046 E NISBET Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6046 E NISBET Road pet-friendly?
No, 6046 E NISBET Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 6046 E NISBET Road offer parking?
No, 6046 E NISBET Road does not offer parking.
Does 6046 E NISBET Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6046 E NISBET Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6046 E NISBET Road have a pool?
Yes, 6046 E NISBET Road has a pool.
Does 6046 E NISBET Road have accessible units?
No, 6046 E NISBET Road does not have accessible units.
Does 6046 E NISBET Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 6046 E NISBET Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6046 E NISBET Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 6046 E NISBET Road does not have units with air conditioning.
