This is a great 3 bedroom two bath block home is move-in ready - Includes all appliances - New Carpet and upgraded flooring fresh paint through-out - perfect location close to shopping schools and across from the park - Huge yard with extended covered patio and storage shed - Make your appointment to see this one today
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 6043 E ACOMA Drive have any available units?
6043 E ACOMA Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 6043 E ACOMA Drive have?
Some of 6043 E ACOMA Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6043 E ACOMA Drive currently offering any rent specials?
6043 E ACOMA Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.