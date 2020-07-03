6043 E ACOMA Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities

This is a great 3 bedroom two bath block home is move-in ready - Includes all appliances - New Carpet and upgraded flooring fresh paint through-out - perfect location close to shopping schools and across from the park - Huge yard with extended covered patio and storage shed - Make your appointment to see this one today