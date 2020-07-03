All apartments in Phoenix
Find more places like 6043 E ACOMA Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
6043 E ACOMA Drive
Last updated May 27 2020 at 5:24 AM

6043 E ACOMA Drive

6043 East Acoma Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Phoenix
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

6043 East Acoma Drive, Phoenix, AZ 85254

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
recently renovated
fireplace
carpet
oven
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
This is a great 3 bedroom two bath block home is move-in ready - Includes all appliances - New Carpet and upgraded flooring fresh paint through-out - perfect location close to shopping schools and across from the park - Huge yard with extended covered patio and storage shed - Make your appointment to see this one today

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6043 E ACOMA Drive have any available units?
6043 E ACOMA Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 6043 E ACOMA Drive have?
Some of 6043 E ACOMA Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6043 E ACOMA Drive currently offering any rent specials?
6043 E ACOMA Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6043 E ACOMA Drive pet-friendly?
No, 6043 E ACOMA Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 6043 E ACOMA Drive offer parking?
No, 6043 E ACOMA Drive does not offer parking.
Does 6043 E ACOMA Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6043 E ACOMA Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6043 E ACOMA Drive have a pool?
No, 6043 E ACOMA Drive does not have a pool.
Does 6043 E ACOMA Drive have accessible units?
No, 6043 E ACOMA Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 6043 E ACOMA Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6043 E ACOMA Drive has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Helpful Articles
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Estates On Maryland
1802 W Maryland Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85015
Sterling Point
3802 E Baseline Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85042
Marble Creek
5601 W McDowell Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85035
The Art on Highland
4626 N 16th St
Phoenix, AZ 85016
Vertu
1212 E Bethany Home Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85014
The Urban
3601 E McDowell Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85008
Income Restricted - Sombra
2020 W Glendale Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85021
Cactus Forty-2
4242 E Cactus Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85032

Similar Pages

Phoenix 1 BedroomsPhoenix 2 Bedrooms
Phoenix Apartments with ParkingPhoenix Apartments with Pool
Phoenix Studio ApartmentsPinal County

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Mesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

AhwatukeeDowntown PhoenixCentral Avenue Corridor
Mountain Park RanchArcadiaArcadia Lite
Desert RidgeLakewood

Apartments Near Colleges

GateWay Community CollegeParadise Valley Community College
Phoenix CollegeArizona State University-Tempe
Mesa Community College