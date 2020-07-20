6040 N 15TH Street

Amenities

Amazing location in Central Phoenix! Madison School District! 3 bed/2.5 bath off of 16th ST/Bethany Home Rd. End unit, 1742 SF! NEW ceramic tile plank style flooring throughout. New kitchen cabinets and counter tops, open living, 1/2 bath downstairs, ceiling fans, French doors, good-sized patio, covered parking. Huge master bedroom with two closets, double sinks and full bathtub. Hall bath has double sinks, good storage, good sized bedrooms and closet space. MUST SEE!!! Rent includes water/sewer/trash and $75 of electric/mo. Tenants to verify all facts and figures.