6017 South 19th Place

Amenities

w/d hookup pet friendly garage recently renovated walk in closets

GREAT 4 bed / 2 bath in Phoenix.



This home is conveniently to central phoenix, downtown tempe, airport, ASU, Arizona Mills, South Mountain Park & Raven golf course. It has a large single car garage with cabinets. The home has been newly remodeled including floors, cabinets, countertops, appliances, paint. Washer/ Dryer hook-ups only. The master has a 10 foot walk-in closet. The backyard is large a very open. CALL NOW! This AMAZING home will go FAST!



Security Deposit is equal to 1 months rent (75% refundable). $45 application fee per adult (18+). $250 non-refundable pet deposit (NO CATS - 100 lbs OF DOGS TOTAL). $200 one time lease signing fee due at move in 12-month lease term minimum. 3.9% monthly rental tax/administration fee. Renters Insurance Required ($10-30/monthly).



This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.