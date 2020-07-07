All apartments in Phoenix
Find more places like 6017 South 19th Place.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
6017 South 19th Place
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

6017 South 19th Place

6017 South 19th Place · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Phoenix
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

6017 South 19th Place, Phoenix, AZ 85042
Falcons View

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
walk in closets
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
GREAT 4 bed / 2 bath in Phoenix.

This home is conveniently to central phoenix, downtown tempe, airport, ASU, Arizona Mills, South Mountain Park & Raven golf course. It has a large single car garage with cabinets. The home has been newly remodeled including floors, cabinets, countertops, appliances, paint. Washer/ Dryer hook-ups only. The master has a 10 foot walk-in closet. The backyard is large a very open. CALL NOW! This AMAZING home will go FAST!

Security Deposit is equal to 1 months rent (75% refundable). $45 application fee per adult (18+). $250 non-refundable pet deposit (NO CATS - 100 lbs OF DOGS TOTAL). $200 one time lease signing fee due at move in 12-month lease term minimum. 3.9% monthly rental tax/administration fee. Renters Insurance Required ($10-30/monthly).

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6017 South 19th Place have any available units?
6017 South 19th Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 6017 South 19th Place have?
Some of 6017 South 19th Place's amenities include w/d hookup, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6017 South 19th Place currently offering any rent specials?
6017 South 19th Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6017 South 19th Place pet-friendly?
Yes, 6017 South 19th Place is pet friendly.
Does 6017 South 19th Place offer parking?
Yes, 6017 South 19th Place offers parking.
Does 6017 South 19th Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6017 South 19th Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6017 South 19th Place have a pool?
No, 6017 South 19th Place does not have a pool.
Does 6017 South 19th Place have accessible units?
No, 6017 South 19th Place does not have accessible units.
Does 6017 South 19th Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 6017 South 19th Place does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Arboretum at South Mountain
15251 S 50th St
Phoenix, AZ 85044
The Townhomes at Biltmore
3501 E Camelback Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85018
Tides at North Phoenix
2222 W Beardsley Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85027
Ava North and South
3426 N 32nd St
Phoenix, AZ 85018
Carol Mary
501 E Willetta St
Phoenix, AZ 85004
Belaflora
5302 E Van Buren St
Phoenix, AZ 85008
Omnia on Thomas
1645 E Thomas Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85016
Brookside Apartments
6131 W Thomas Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85035

Similar Pages

Phoenix 1 BedroomsPhoenix 2 Bedrooms
Phoenix Apartments with ParkingPhoenix Apartments with Pool
Phoenix Studio ApartmentsPinal County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Mesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

AhwatukeeDowntown PhoenixCentral Avenue Corridor
Mountain Park RanchArcadiaArcadia Lite
Desert RidgeLakewood

Apartments Near Colleges

GateWay Community CollegeParadise Valley Community College
Phoenix CollegeArizona State University-Tempe
Mesa Community College