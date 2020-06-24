All apartments in Phoenix
Phoenix, AZ
601 W CORAL GABLES Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

601 W CORAL GABLES Drive

601 N Coral Gables Dr · No Longer Available
Location

601 N Coral Gables Dr, Phoenix, AZ 85023

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
recently renovated
walk in closets
pool
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pool
In the heart of Moon Valley, this newly remodeled 4 bedroom, 2 bathroom home instantly draws you up the front driveway with the house's great curb appeal. A brand new kitchen with light gray cabinets and bright white quartz counters makes the kitchen feel spacious, bright and clean. All new paint on the interior and exterior. The 2 bathrooms have new vanities, with new sinks and fixtures plus quartz counters. The master bedroom is large and features a walk in closet plus newly renovated master bathroom with a 2 sink vanity. The backyard is large, and low maintenance with gravel and a covered patio plus extended paver area. Located in Sunset North, with 2 community pools, winding streets and large open grassy areas. Across the street from Moon Valley Park. Available for immediate move-in!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 601 W CORAL GABLES Drive have any available units?
601 W CORAL GABLES Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 601 W CORAL GABLES Drive have?
Some of 601 W CORAL GABLES Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 601 W CORAL GABLES Drive currently offering any rent specials?
601 W CORAL GABLES Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 601 W CORAL GABLES Drive pet-friendly?
No, 601 W CORAL GABLES Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 601 W CORAL GABLES Drive offer parking?
No, 601 W CORAL GABLES Drive does not offer parking.
Does 601 W CORAL GABLES Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 601 W CORAL GABLES Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 601 W CORAL GABLES Drive have a pool?
Yes, 601 W CORAL GABLES Drive has a pool.
Does 601 W CORAL GABLES Drive have accessible units?
No, 601 W CORAL GABLES Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 601 W CORAL GABLES Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 601 W CORAL GABLES Drive has units with dishwashers.
