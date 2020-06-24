601 W CORAL GABLES Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace oven patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities pool

In the heart of Moon Valley, this newly remodeled 4 bedroom, 2 bathroom home instantly draws you up the front driveway with the house's great curb appeal. A brand new kitchen with light gray cabinets and bright white quartz counters makes the kitchen feel spacious, bright and clean. All new paint on the interior and exterior. The 2 bathrooms have new vanities, with new sinks and fixtures plus quartz counters. The master bedroom is large and features a walk in closet plus newly renovated master bathroom with a 2 sink vanity. The backyard is large, and low maintenance with gravel and a covered patio plus extended paver area. Located in Sunset North, with 2 community pools, winding streets and large open grassy areas. Across the street from Moon Valley Park. Available for immediate move-in!