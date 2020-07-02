All apartments in Phoenix
Last updated June 12 2020 at 4:40 AM

5964 N ECHO CANYON Drive

5964 North Echo Canyon Drive · No Longer Available
Location

5964 North Echo Canyon Drive, Phoenix, AZ 85018

Amenities

dishwasher
pool
tennis court
hot tub
fireplace
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
pool
bbq/grill
hot tub
tennis court
Homes in Echo Canyon rarely ever come on the market for lease. Experience the private and exclusive 24hr/365 manned guard gated community of Echo Canyon. Views of Camelback Mountain, Praying Monk and Paradise Valley from every room. Gorgeous views, impeccably maintained 3 bed/3 bath private home. Chef's kitchen with SubZero, Viking, Dacor and Fisher Paykel appliances. Light, bright, soaring ceilings throughout. Beautiful home for your discriminating clients. Close to everything; restaurants, shopping, 10 minutes to Sky Harbor Airport. Community tennis, pool and spa and private entrance to Echo Canyon Trailhead.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5964 N ECHO CANYON Drive have any available units?
5964 N ECHO CANYON Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 5964 N ECHO CANYON Drive have?
Some of 5964 N ECHO CANYON Drive's amenities include dishwasher, pool, and tennis court. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5964 N ECHO CANYON Drive currently offering any rent specials?
5964 N ECHO CANYON Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5964 N ECHO CANYON Drive pet-friendly?
No, 5964 N ECHO CANYON Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 5964 N ECHO CANYON Drive offer parking?
No, 5964 N ECHO CANYON Drive does not offer parking.
Does 5964 N ECHO CANYON Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5964 N ECHO CANYON Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5964 N ECHO CANYON Drive have a pool?
Yes, 5964 N ECHO CANYON Drive has a pool.
Does 5964 N ECHO CANYON Drive have accessible units?
No, 5964 N ECHO CANYON Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 5964 N ECHO CANYON Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5964 N ECHO CANYON Drive has units with dishwashers.

