5964 N ECHO CANYON Drive

Homes in Echo Canyon rarely ever come on the market for lease. Experience the private and exclusive 24hr/365 manned guard gated community of Echo Canyon. Views of Camelback Mountain, Praying Monk and Paradise Valley from every room. Gorgeous views, impeccably maintained 3 bed/3 bath private home. Chef's kitchen with SubZero, Viking, Dacor and Fisher Paykel appliances. Light, bright, soaring ceilings throughout. Beautiful home for your discriminating clients. Close to everything; restaurants, shopping, 10 minutes to Sky Harbor Airport. Community tennis, pool and spa and private entrance to Echo Canyon Trailhead.