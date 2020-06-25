All apartments in Phoenix
5936 East Woodridge Drive

5936 East Woodridge Drive · No Longer Available
Location

5936 East Woodridge Drive, Phoenix, AZ 85254

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
air conditioning
hot tub
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
hot tub
pet friendly
Gorgeous remodeled and upgraded home near Scottsdale Rd and BellRd! Large open layout with chef's kitchen, gas cooktop and double ovens, perfect for entertaining. Natural bamboo floors throughout with lots of high end finishes including plantation shutters, split floor plan with master retreat and spa like bath featuring a large walk-in shower. Backyard boasts a large covered patio with orange, tangelos and lemon trees. Close to great shopping and dining, near Desert Ridge and Kierland Commons. Move-in ready and you don't have to do a thing! No pets please. Landscaping included.

Call Karen Heimbach @ (480) 568-2666 or email Karen@BrewerStrattonPM.com or view all of my available properties at www.BrewerStrattonPM.com

BUILD YOUR CREDIT BY RENTING THROUGH US! WE REPORT ALL PAYMENTS TO EXPERIAN RENT BUREAU!

Our Fee Structure:
Security Deposit Is Equal To 1.25 X Monthly Rent - (75% Refundable)
12-Month Lease, (longer lease can be negotiated)
Renters Insurance Required ($10-30/monthly)
$250 One Time Pet Fee - (Non-Refundable) - (Some Breed Restrictions)
$225 One Time Management Fee
$19.99 HVAC Preventative Maintenance Program
3% Monthly Administrative Fee + Rental Tax Where Applicable

*Apply online @ www.BrewerStrattonPM.com - The information contained in this ad is accurate to the best of our knowledge. Brewer & Stratton Property Management is not responsible for any error or omission in the wording or content of this information*

"WE DO BUSINESS IN ACCORDANCE WITH THE FAIR HOUSING ACT"
*LICENSED REALTOR*
*ASSISTIVE ANIMALS - SEE MANAGEMENT*

Rental Terms: Rent: $2,995, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $3,125, Available Now
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5936 East Woodridge Drive have any available units?
5936 East Woodridge Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 5936 East Woodridge Drive have?
Some of 5936 East Woodridge Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5936 East Woodridge Drive currently offering any rent specials?
5936 East Woodridge Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5936 East Woodridge Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 5936 East Woodridge Drive is pet friendly.
Does 5936 East Woodridge Drive offer parking?
No, 5936 East Woodridge Drive does not offer parking.
Does 5936 East Woodridge Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5936 East Woodridge Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5936 East Woodridge Drive have a pool?
No, 5936 East Woodridge Drive does not have a pool.
Does 5936 East Woodridge Drive have accessible units?
No, 5936 East Woodridge Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 5936 East Woodridge Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 5936 East Woodridge Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
