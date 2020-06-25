5936 East Woodridge Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning hardwood floors oven patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed hot tub pet friendly

Gorgeous remodeled and upgraded home near Scottsdale Rd and BellRd! Large open layout with chef's kitchen, gas cooktop and double ovens, perfect for entertaining. Natural bamboo floors throughout with lots of high end finishes including plantation shutters, split floor plan with master retreat and spa like bath featuring a large walk-in shower. Backyard boasts a large covered patio with orange, tangelos and lemon trees. Close to great shopping and dining, near Desert Ridge and Kierland Commons. Move-in ready and you don't have to do a thing! No pets please. Landscaping included.



Call Karen Heimbach @ (480) 568-2666 or email Karen@BrewerStrattonPM.com or view all of my available properties at www.BrewerStrattonPM.com



BUILD YOUR CREDIT BY RENTING THROUGH US! WE REPORT ALL PAYMENTS TO EXPERIAN RENT BUREAU!



Our Fee Structure:

Security Deposit Is Equal To 1.25 X Monthly Rent - (75% Refundable)

12-Month Lease, (longer lease can be negotiated)

Renters Insurance Required ($10-30/monthly)

$250 One Time Pet Fee - (Non-Refundable) - (Some Breed Restrictions)

$225 One Time Management Fee

$19.99 HVAC Preventative Maintenance Program

3% Monthly Administrative Fee + Rental Tax Where Applicable



*Apply online @ www.BrewerStrattonPM.com - The information contained in this ad is accurate to the best of our knowledge. Brewer & Stratton Property Management is not responsible for any error or omission in the wording or content of this information*



Rental Terms: Rent: $2,995, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $3,125, Available Now

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.