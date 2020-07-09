All apartments in Phoenix
Last updated May 27 2020 at 7:36 AM

5916 E Spring Rd

5916 East Spring Road · No Longer Available
Location

5916 East Spring Road, Phoenix, AZ 85254

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Major Cross Streets are Thunderbird & 64th St
Bedrooms: 3 + Bonus Room
Bathrooms: 2
Sq. Footage: 1,898
Pet & Smoking Policy: Pets considered in case by case basis, No smoking
------------------------------

No Application Fees! Single split-level 3 bedroom 2 bathroom Scottsdale Home. This home has many upgrades including ceiling fans and 2? faux wood blinds wood laminate floors in all living areas, vaulted ceilings and two-tone neutral paint. Kitchen features granite counter tops, separate pantry, upgraded cabinets, side-by-side refrigerator, glass ceramic top range, stove top microwave and dishwasher. The large master bedroom includes 2 ceiling fans, private exit to backyard, large walk-in closet, double sinks, granite counters and oversized walk-in shower with dual shower heads and glass door. Easy to maintain desert landscaping in front and back yards. Easy Access to the 101 or 51 freeways and close to schools, shopping and restaurants.

No Application Fees! 12 Month Minimum Lease. Security Deposit is equal to one month's rent. See our criteria to rent for qualifications.

Available to show by appointment.
Denali Real Estate, LLC
Office: 480-626-4062 ore reply to this ad.

If we don't answer your call, please leave a message and we will call you back quickly. Our team does work on weekends.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5916 E Spring Rd have any available units?
5916 E Spring Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 5916 E Spring Rd have?
Some of 5916 E Spring Rd's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5916 E Spring Rd currently offering any rent specials?
5916 E Spring Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5916 E Spring Rd pet-friendly?
No, 5916 E Spring Rd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 5916 E Spring Rd offer parking?
Yes, 5916 E Spring Rd offers parking.
Does 5916 E Spring Rd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5916 E Spring Rd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5916 E Spring Rd have a pool?
No, 5916 E Spring Rd does not have a pool.
Does 5916 E Spring Rd have accessible units?
No, 5916 E Spring Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 5916 E Spring Rd have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5916 E Spring Rd has units with dishwashers.

