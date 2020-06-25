All apartments in Phoenix
5904 S 35TH Place
5904 S 35TH Place

5904 South 35th Place · No Longer Available
Location

5904 South 35th Place, Phoenix, AZ 85040

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
This light and bright well maintained home includes 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, greatroom, loft, and a 2 car garage. The beautiful kitchen features upgraded staggered cabinets, granite counters, stainless appliances, island, and walk-in pantry. Large master suite with dual sinks and walk-in closet. Additional features include: Upgraded wood tile, built in living room 5.1 surround sound system, neutral paint, upstairs laundry room with cabinets, and ceiling fans throughout. Welcoming backyard with covered patio, extended paver patio, mature landscaping, fruit trees, and No Neighbors Behind! Fantastic location close to shopping, dining, and freeway access.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5904 S 35TH Place have any available units?
5904 S 35TH Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 5904 S 35TH Place have?
Some of 5904 S 35TH Place's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5904 S 35TH Place currently offering any rent specials?
5904 S 35TH Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5904 S 35TH Place pet-friendly?
No, 5904 S 35TH Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 5904 S 35TH Place offer parking?
Yes, 5904 S 35TH Place offers parking.
Does 5904 S 35TH Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5904 S 35TH Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5904 S 35TH Place have a pool?
No, 5904 S 35TH Place does not have a pool.
Does 5904 S 35TH Place have accessible units?
No, 5904 S 35TH Place does not have accessible units.
Does 5904 S 35TH Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5904 S 35TH Place has units with dishwashers.
