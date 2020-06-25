5904 S 35TH Place

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

This light and bright well maintained home includes 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, greatroom, loft, and a 2 car garage. The beautiful kitchen features upgraded staggered cabinets, granite counters, stainless appliances, island, and walk-in pantry. Large master suite with dual sinks and walk-in closet. Additional features include: Upgraded wood tile, built in living room 5.1 surround sound system, neutral paint, upstairs laundry room with cabinets, and ceiling fans throughout. Welcoming backyard with covered patio, extended paver patio, mature landscaping, fruit trees, and No Neighbors Behind! Fantastic location close to shopping, dining, and freeway access.