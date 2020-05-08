5821 E SYLVIA Street

Amenities

granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher parking recently renovated pool

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool

The perfect temporary rental is officially on the market. Available to lease until May 31st, 2019. UPGRADES THROUGHOUT the house including: granite countertops, real wood floors, and a beautiful master shower. This Cul-de-sac home sits on a huge lot with a MASSIVE BACKYARD and an AMAZING DIVING POOL. Conveniently located right by tons of fantastic eateries, incredible parks, & Paradise Valley Mall with Costco & Target just three minutes away. Eight minutes from either the 101 freeway or the 51 freeway. Be in the heart of Scottsdale. Split floor plan with a HUGE MASTER SUITE. Fantastic great room with a formal dining and living room for the perfect entertaining options. This is definitely a wonderful house and one you'll enjoy calling home. Schedule a showing today! Won't last long!