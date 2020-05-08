5821 E SYLVIA Street

Amenities
The perfect temporary rental is officially on the market. Available to lease until May 31st, 2019. UPGRADES THROUGHOUT the house including: granite countertops, real wood floors, and a beautiful master shower. This Cul-de-sac home sits on a huge lot with a MASSIVE BACKYARD and an AMAZING DIVING POOL. Conveniently located right by tons of fantastic eateries, incredible parks, & Paradise Valley Mall with Costco & Target just three minutes away. Eight minutes from either the 101 freeway or the 51 freeway. Be in the heart of Scottsdale. Split floor plan with a HUGE MASTER SUITE. Fantastic great room with a formal dining and living room for the perfect entertaining options. This is definitely a wonderful house and one you'll enjoy calling home. Schedule a showing today! Won't last long!