5819 South 23rd Way

Super cute 2 story condo in Copper Leaf Villas! Enter on the ground level with a large laundry room with washer &amp; dryer included, as well as your LARGE, oversized tandem garage (one of few in the entire complex!) Upstairs offers your open living space and upgraded kitchen with granite countertops, stainless steel appliances &amp; refrigerator included as well as ample cabinet space Both bedrooms upstairs, as well as your spacious bathroom with lots of cabinet space. Community offers swimming pools, playground and patrolled security and convenient, central location. $1095.00/mo. rent + 4% tax + one time $150.00 admin fee. $1095.00 security deposit. Pets may be accepted, depending on size and breed (2 small pets MAX), with additional non-refundable pet fee. $55.00 application fee per adult; household income must be 3x's monthly rent; 600+ credit scores. THIS ONE WILL GO QUIICK! Schedule your showing online: https://showmojo.com/l/278b5f00de/5819-s-23rd-way-phoenix-az-85040