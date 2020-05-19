All apartments in Phoenix
Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
5819 South 23rd Way
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

5819 South 23rd Way

5819 South 23rd Way · No Longer Available
Location

5819 South 23rd Way, Phoenix, AZ 85040

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Super cute 2 story condo in Copper Leaf Villas! Enter on the ground level with a large laundry room with washer &amp;amp; dryer included, as well as your LARGE, oversized tandem garage (one of few in the entire complex!) Upstairs offers your open living space and upgraded kitchen with granite countertops, stainless steel appliances &amp;amp; refrigerator included as well as ample cabinet space Both bedrooms upstairs, as well as your spacious bathroom with lots of cabinet space. Community offers swimming pools, playground and patrolled security and convenient, central location. $1095.00/mo. rent + 4% tax + one time $150.00 admin fee. $1095.00 security deposit. Pets may be accepted, depending on size and breed (2 small pets MAX), with additional non-refundable pet fee. $55.00 application fee per adult; household income must be 3x's monthly rent; 600+ credit scores. THIS ONE WILL GO QUIICK! Schedule your showing online: https://showmojo.com/l/278b5f00de/5819-s-23rd-way-phoenix-az-85040

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5819 South 23rd Way have any available units?
5819 South 23rd Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 5819 South 23rd Way have?
Some of 5819 South 23rd Way's amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5819 South 23rd Way currently offering any rent specials?
5819 South 23rd Way isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5819 South 23rd Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 5819 South 23rd Way is pet friendly.
Does 5819 South 23rd Way offer parking?
Yes, 5819 South 23rd Way does offer parking.
Does 5819 South 23rd Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5819 South 23rd Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5819 South 23rd Way have a pool?
Yes, 5819 South 23rd Way has a pool.
Does 5819 South 23rd Way have accessible units?
No, 5819 South 23rd Way does not have accessible units.
Does 5819 South 23rd Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 5819 South 23rd Way does not have units with dishwashers.
