5810 N 25TH Place

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace oven patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking

Guard gated Biltmore patio home with 2 bedrooms and 2 baths. This home offers both a family room and living room in addition to a huge master bedroom with a sitting area. This single level home is located just below the historic Wrigley Mansion and just steps away from the Biltmore hotel. With conveniences so close this is the perfect location for urban living. Don't wait because this home will not last long at this price.