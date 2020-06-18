All apartments in Phoenix
Find more places like 5810 N 25TH Place.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
5810 N 25TH Place
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

5810 N 25TH Place

5810 North 25th Place · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Phoenix
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

5810 North 25th Place, Phoenix, AZ 85016
Biltmore

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
fireplace
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
Guard gated Biltmore patio home with 2 bedrooms and 2 baths. This home offers both a family room and living room in addition to a huge master bedroom with a sitting area. This single level home is located just below the historic Wrigley Mansion and just steps away from the Biltmore hotel. With conveniences so close this is the perfect location for urban living. Don't wait because this home will not last long at this price.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5810 N 25TH Place have any available units?
5810 N 25TH Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 5810 N 25TH Place have?
Some of 5810 N 25TH Place's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5810 N 25TH Place currently offering any rent specials?
5810 N 25TH Place isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5810 N 25TH Place pet-friendly?
No, 5810 N 25TH Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 5810 N 25TH Place offer parking?
Yes, 5810 N 25TH Place does offer parking.
Does 5810 N 25TH Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5810 N 25TH Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5810 N 25TH Place have a pool?
No, 5810 N 25TH Place does not have a pool.
Does 5810 N 25TH Place have accessible units?
No, 5810 N 25TH Place does not have accessible units.
Does 5810 N 25TH Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5810 N 25TH Place has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
Should I Live with a Roommate?
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Portrait at Hance Park
1313 North 2nd Street
Phoenix, AZ 85004
Peak 16
5151 N 16th St
Phoenix, AZ 85016
The Hawthorne
3848 N 3rd Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85013
Solano Park
5350 N 17th Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85015
Stonebridge at Paradise Valley
4315 E Thunderbird Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85032
SOL at Christown
1717 W Missouri Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85015
Oakdale Townhome Apartments
2302 N 27th St
Phoenix, AZ 85008
The Residences on High Street
5355 E High St
Phoenix, AZ 85054

Similar Pages

Phoenix 1 BedroomsPhoenix 2 Bedrooms
Phoenix Apartments with ParkingPhoenix Apartments with Pool
Phoenix Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Mesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

AhwatukeeDowntown PhoenixCentral Avenue Corridor
Mountain Park RanchArcadiaArcadia Lite
Desert RidgeLakewood

Apartments Near Colleges

GateWay Community CollegeParadise Valley Community College
Phoenix CollegeArizona State University-Tempe
Mesa Community College