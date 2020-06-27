All apartments in Phoenix
5808 West Holly Street
5808 West Holly Street

5808 West Holly Street · No Longer Available
Location

5808 West Holly Street, Phoenix, AZ 85035

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home. Some features of this home includes neutrally painted walls, stylish fixtures and lots more! The kitchen includes all the major appliances and ample cabinet space, so you can start preparing all of your favorite meals as soon as you move in. If you have pets, no problem! Our homes are pet friendly too (breed restrictions may apply). Apply online at www.msrenewal.com! Leases signed in this state are subject to a 2.30% monthly city tax.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5808 West Holly Street have any available units?
5808 West Holly Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
Is 5808 West Holly Street currently offering any rent specials?
5808 West Holly Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5808 West Holly Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 5808 West Holly Street is pet friendly.
Does 5808 West Holly Street offer parking?
No, 5808 West Holly Street does not offer parking.
Does 5808 West Holly Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5808 West Holly Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5808 West Holly Street have a pool?
No, 5808 West Holly Street does not have a pool.
Does 5808 West Holly Street have accessible units?
No, 5808 West Holly Street does not have accessible units.
Does 5808 West Holly Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 5808 West Holly Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5808 West Holly Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 5808 West Holly Street does not have units with air conditioning.
