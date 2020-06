5747 E GELDING Drive

Amenities

FULLY FURNISHED RENTAL - JUST BRING YOUR CLOTHES AND TOOTHBRUSH! EVERYTHING ELSE IS PROVIDED FOR YOU! ENJOY THIS LUXURIOUS 5 BED, 3 BATH, TWO-STORY HOME IN PRIME SCOTTSDALE LOCATION. JUST A SHORT DRIVE FROM ALL THE BEST RESTAURANTS, BARS, GOLF COURSES, AND SHOPPING THAT SCOTTSDALE HAS TO OFFER! GAMING AND LOUNGE AREA, FORMAL DINING AREA BOTH WITH VAULTED CEILINGS, WOOD AND TILE FLOORING. SPACIOUS KITCHEN WITH EATING AREA. WET BAR AREA WITH WINE FRIDGE. GREAT ROOM WITH FIREPLACE AND BIG SCREEN TV. TWO BEDROOMS ON MAIN LEVEL WITH BATHROOM. MASTER BEDROOM SUITE ON UPPER LEVEL WITH IT'S OWN BALCONY, DUAL SINK VANITY, JACUZZI TUB, WALK-IN SHOWER, CLOSET WITH BUILT-INS. AN ADDITIONAL TWO BEDROOMS AND BATH ALSO LOCATED ON THE UPPER LEVEL. EXTENDED COVERED PATIO AREA WITH BBQ AND OUTDOOR BAR. PRIVATE FENCED-IN POOL. ADDITIONAL COVERED PATIO LOUNGE AREA BY THE PUTTING GREEN. THREE CAR GARAGE SO YOU CAN BRING THE TOYS WITH YOU! GREAT NEIGHBORHOOD WITH NO HOA. MINIMUM 6 MONTH RENTAL. POOL/LANDSCAPING/PEST CONTROL INCLUDED.