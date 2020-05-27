5743 E INDIAN SCHOOL Road

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage stainless steel

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool bbq/grill garage hot tub

Beautiful Gated Single Story Home ON the Golf Course. 3 EnSuites, 3.5 Bath, Lg Office, 2 Car Garage, Pool & Spa! Kitchen w/Granite Counter tops, Plenty of Cabinet Space, Stainless Steel Built-In Appl., Breakfast Nook & Bar, Open to Spacious Great Room w/Fireplace, Separate Family Room w/Fireplace, Large Office or Formal Dining w/Dbl.Doors, All Bedrooms have Walk-In Closets, Baths w/Granite Vanities, Custom Surrounds Showers and/or Bath. Travertine in all common areas, Carpet in Bedrooms. Interior Laundry Rm with Washer/Dryer, Sink & Cabinets. Direct Access Garage,Plenty of Room for Addtl Parking, Extensive Covered Patio Overlooking the Gorgeous Fenced Backyard & Golf Course. Built-In Gas BBQ w/Frig & Sink, Pebble Tec Pool & Spa w/Waterfall. Pool & Landscape Svc IS Included in Mo.Rent. The exterior of the home is painted ALL white - there is no longer a blue stripe as some photos indicate. Please note, Some exterior photos as well as all the vacant photos are for visual reference and were taken prior to the current tenants occupancy. The home is currently occupied but available by end of February/March 1st.