Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
5743 E INDIAN SCHOOL Road
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

5743 E INDIAN SCHOOL Road

5743 East Indian School Road · No Longer Available
Location

5743 East Indian School Road, Phoenix, AZ 85018
Ingleside Club

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
Beautiful Gated Single Story Home ON the Golf Course. 3 EnSuites, 3.5 Bath, Lg Office, 2 Car Garage, Pool & Spa! Kitchen w/Granite Counter tops, Plenty of Cabinet Space, Stainless Steel Built-In Appl., Breakfast Nook & Bar, Open to Spacious Great Room w/Fireplace, Separate Family Room w/Fireplace, Large Office or Formal Dining w/Dbl.Doors, All Bedrooms have Walk-In Closets, Baths w/Granite Vanities, Custom Surrounds Showers and/or Bath. Travertine in all common areas, Carpet in Bedrooms. Interior Laundry Rm with Washer/Dryer, Sink & Cabinets. Direct Access Garage,Plenty of Room for Addtl Parking, Extensive Covered Patio Overlooking the Gorgeous Fenced Backyard & Golf Course. Built-In Gas BBQ w/Frig & Sink, Pebble Tec Pool & Spa w/Waterfall. Pool & Landscape Svc IS Included in Mo.Rent. The exterior of the home is painted ALL white - there is no longer a blue stripe as some photos indicate. Please note, Some exterior photos as well as all the vacant photos are for visual reference and were taken prior to the current tenants occupancy. The home is currently occupied but available by end of February/March 1st.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5743 E INDIAN SCHOOL Road have any available units?
5743 E INDIAN SCHOOL Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 5743 E INDIAN SCHOOL Road have?
Some of 5743 E INDIAN SCHOOL Road's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5743 E INDIAN SCHOOL Road currently offering any rent specials?
5743 E INDIAN SCHOOL Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5743 E INDIAN SCHOOL Road pet-friendly?
No, 5743 E INDIAN SCHOOL Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 5743 E INDIAN SCHOOL Road offer parking?
Yes, 5743 E INDIAN SCHOOL Road offers parking.
Does 5743 E INDIAN SCHOOL Road have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5743 E INDIAN SCHOOL Road offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5743 E INDIAN SCHOOL Road have a pool?
Yes, 5743 E INDIAN SCHOOL Road has a pool.
Does 5743 E INDIAN SCHOOL Road have accessible units?
No, 5743 E INDIAN SCHOOL Road does not have accessible units.
Does 5743 E INDIAN SCHOOL Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5743 E INDIAN SCHOOL Road has units with dishwashers.
