All apartments in Phoenix
Find more places like 5742 N 31st Ln.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
5742 N 31st Ln
Last updated April 4 2020 at 4:54 AM

5742 N 31st Ln

5742 North 31st Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Phoenix
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

5742 North 31st Lane, Phoenix, AZ 85017
Maryvale Park

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
carport
parking
garage
internet access
What a great find near grand canyon university! 4 bedroom 2 bath home with a recently updated kitchen and new stove and refrigerator. The carport was enclosed sometime ago and converted to a master bedroom complete with its own bathroom and walk-in closet. Come see it before its gone!

(RLNE2687746)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5742 N 31st Ln have any available units?
5742 N 31st Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 5742 N 31st Ln have?
Some of 5742 N 31st Ln's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5742 N 31st Ln currently offering any rent specials?
5742 N 31st Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5742 N 31st Ln pet-friendly?
Yes, 5742 N 31st Ln is pet friendly.
Does 5742 N 31st Ln offer parking?
Yes, 5742 N 31st Ln offers parking.
Does 5742 N 31st Ln have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5742 N 31st Ln does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5742 N 31st Ln have a pool?
No, 5742 N 31st Ln does not have a pool.
Does 5742 N 31st Ln have accessible units?
No, 5742 N 31st Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 5742 N 31st Ln have units with dishwashers?
No, 5742 N 31st Ln does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Helpful Articles
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Camelback Cove
4802 N 12th St
Phoenix, AZ 85014
Del Mar Apartments
8550 W McDowell Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85037
Villages at Metro Center
9652 N 31st Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85051
Monaco 31
20244 N 31st Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85027
Tides on Thomas
4815 E Thomas Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85008
Ingleside
4502 E Indian School Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85018
Solano Park
5350 N 17th Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85015
Mozaic at Steele Park
411 E Indian School Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85012

Similar Pages

Phoenix 1 BedroomsPhoenix 2 Bedrooms
Phoenix Apartments with ParkingPhoenix Apartments with Pool
Phoenix Studio ApartmentsPinal County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Mesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

AhwatukeeDowntown PhoenixCentral Avenue Corridor
Mountain Park RanchArcadiaArcadia Lite
Desert RidgeLakewood

Apartments Near Colleges

GateWay Community CollegeParadise Valley Community College
Phoenix CollegeArizona State University-Tempe
Mesa Community College