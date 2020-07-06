5742 N 31st Ln

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly carport parking garage internet access

What a great find near grand canyon university! 4 bedroom 2 bath home with a recently updated kitchen and new stove and refrigerator. The carport was enclosed sometime ago and converted to a master bedroom complete with its own bathroom and walk-in closet. Come see it before its gone!



(RLNE2687746)