5740 N ECHO CANYON Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher parking pool tennis court hot tub

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool hot tub tennis court

The warm depth in the surrounding mountains, as they absorb the light from the sun creates a unique scenery for you each night , simply breath taking & serene. The stillness, beauty, & specific placement of this property within Echo Canyon, it all fits together like a dynamic piece of art. Just like art is personal, so is this home. Surprisingly private nestled within a quiet cul de sac in a gated community next to famous Camelback Mountain. Crisp w/clean lines. Great architectural features that bring the glorious outdoors gracefully flowing in through the perfectly placed windows allowing the mountains & scenery to become one with this very special home. 3 en'suite bedrooms for ease & convenience.Wide open floor plan for the same,. Soaring ceilings.Pool, spa, tennis. Master bdrm There is also Tennis! Master retreat offers comfort , elegance and views. There is no question, your stay here will be special and tempt you to relax and enjoy in a way that you never knew possible in a home away from home!