Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
5740 N ECHO CANYON Drive
Last updated November 2 2019 at 6:15 PM

5740 N ECHO CANYON Drive

5740 North Echo Canyon Drive · No Longer Available
Location

5740 North Echo Canyon Drive, Phoenix, AZ 85018

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
pool
tennis court
hot tub
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
hot tub
tennis court
The warm depth in the surrounding mountains, as they absorb the light from the sun creates a unique scenery for you each night , simply breath taking & serene. The stillness, beauty, & specific placement of this property within Echo Canyon, it all fits together like a dynamic piece of art. Just like art is personal, so is this home. Surprisingly private nestled within a quiet cul de sac in a gated community next to famous Camelback Mountain. Crisp w/clean lines. Great architectural features that bring the glorious outdoors gracefully flowing in through the perfectly placed windows allowing the mountains & scenery to become one with this very special home. 3 en'suite bedrooms for ease & convenience.Wide open floor plan for the same,. Soaring ceilings.Pool, spa, tennis. Master bdrm There is also Tennis! Master retreat offers comfort , elegance and views. There is no question, your stay here will be special and tempt you to relax and enjoy in a way that you never knew possible in a home away from home!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5740 N ECHO CANYON Drive have any available units?
5740 N ECHO CANYON Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 5740 N ECHO CANYON Drive have?
Some of 5740 N ECHO CANYON Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5740 N ECHO CANYON Drive currently offering any rent specials?
5740 N ECHO CANYON Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5740 N ECHO CANYON Drive pet-friendly?
No, 5740 N ECHO CANYON Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 5740 N ECHO CANYON Drive offer parking?
Yes, 5740 N ECHO CANYON Drive offers parking.
Does 5740 N ECHO CANYON Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5740 N ECHO CANYON Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5740 N ECHO CANYON Drive have a pool?
Yes, 5740 N ECHO CANYON Drive has a pool.
Does 5740 N ECHO CANYON Drive have accessible units?
No, 5740 N ECHO CANYON Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 5740 N ECHO CANYON Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5740 N ECHO CANYON Drive has units with dishwashers.
