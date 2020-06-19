All apartments in Phoenix
Phoenix, AZ
5731 N 4th Pl
5731 N 4th Pl

5731 North 4th Place · No Longer Available
Location

5731 North 4th Place, Phoenix, AZ 85012
North Central Corridor

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
recently renovated
pool
ceiling fan
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
fireplace
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Rare opportunity to lease a gorgeous villa in one of the most desirable neighborhoods of North Central Phoenix yet nestled in the quiet neighborhood of Montebello, a small community of just 14 homes. This beautifully updated home features 2Bdr/2.5ba with a 2 car garage. Additional features are the soaring 18 ft ceilings, a cozy wood burning fireplace, recently painted inside and out, new carpets, in-ceiling surround sound, new modern light fixtures and ceiling fans. The completely remodeled master suite is on the main floor with the second bedroom and loft upstairs. The loft is ideal for a home office. Enjoy indoor/outdoor living via the covered and private backyard patio with sliders that open from the both the kitchen and master suite. Enjoy the community pool within steps of this Villa. Also, surrounded by beautifully manicured homes and close walking distance to dozens of popular restaurants and bars on 7th St like Mora, Culinary Dropout, Cold Brews and Cheeseburgers, Bevvy, The Yard and more. Come check it out today!" No Smoking, No Pets.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5731 N 4th Pl have any available units?
5731 N 4th Pl doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 5731 N 4th Pl have?
Some of 5731 N 4th Pl's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5731 N 4th Pl currently offering any rent specials?
5731 N 4th Pl isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5731 N 4th Pl pet-friendly?
No, 5731 N 4th Pl is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 5731 N 4th Pl offer parking?
Yes, 5731 N 4th Pl does offer parking.
Does 5731 N 4th Pl have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5731 N 4th Pl does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5731 N 4th Pl have a pool?
Yes, 5731 N 4th Pl has a pool.
Does 5731 N 4th Pl have accessible units?
No, 5731 N 4th Pl does not have accessible units.
Does 5731 N 4th Pl have units with dishwashers?
No, 5731 N 4th Pl does not have units with dishwashers.
