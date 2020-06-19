5731 N 4th Pl

Amenities

patio / balcony garage recently renovated pool ceiling fan fireplace

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan fireplace patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool garage

Rare opportunity to lease a gorgeous villa in one of the most desirable neighborhoods of North Central Phoenix yet nestled in the quiet neighborhood of Montebello, a small community of just 14 homes. This beautifully updated home features 2Bdr/2.5ba with a 2 car garage. Additional features are the soaring 18 ft ceilings, a cozy wood burning fireplace, recently painted inside and out, new carpets, in-ceiling surround sound, new modern light fixtures and ceiling fans. The completely remodeled master suite is on the main floor with the second bedroom and loft upstairs. The loft is ideal for a home office. Enjoy indoor/outdoor living via the covered and private backyard patio with sliders that open from the both the kitchen and master suite. Enjoy the community pool within steps of this Villa. Also, surrounded by beautifully manicured homes and close walking distance to dozens of popular restaurants and bars on 7th St like Mora, Culinary Dropout, Cold Brews and Cheeseburgers, Bevvy, The Yard and more. Come check it out today!" No Smoking, No Pets.