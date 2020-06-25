All apartments in Phoenix
Find more places like
5724 S. 21st Terrace.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
5724 S. 21st Terrace
Last updated May 24 2019 at 9:24 AM

5724 S. 21st Terrace

5724 South 21st Terrace · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Phoenix
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

5724 South 21st Terrace, Phoenix, AZ 85040

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
5724 S. 21st Terrace Available 06/17/19 Tri Level Townhome With Upgrades!!! - This tri level townhome has 2 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.Upgraded wood flooring in the living area, granite counters in kitchen, as well as beautiful cabinetry. Double sinks in master bathroom. Neutral tones throughout & plenty of natural lighting. 2 car tandem garage!

*The information contained in this ad is accurate to the best of our knowledge. Mosaic Properties is not responsible for any error or omission in the wording or content of this information*

Deposit and Fee Structure:

One Time Fees
Application Fee: $45 (per adult 18 and older)
Security Deposit: $1150
Cleaning Fee: $250
Lease Administration Fee: $195

Monthly Fees
Monthly Rent: $1150
Monthly Municipal Tax and Administration Fee - 4% of Monthly Rent (not included in rent amount above)
Monthly Pet Fee - $25/month per pet (No Dobermans, Rottweilers, Pitbulls or Chows)

Click APPLY NOW!
Upon approved application the $1150 security deposit & $250 cleaning fee are due within 48 hrs to hold the property. The $195.00 admin fee will be due with rent once the lease is signed. Any remaining deposits and rents are due at the time of lease signing.

(RLNE4893056)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Similar Listings

Arcadia Villa
3915 E Camelback Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85018
Biltmore on the Lake
11050 N Biltmore Dr
Phoenix, AZ 85029
Monaco 31
20244 N 31st Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85027
Capri on Camelback
5115 N 40th St
Phoenix, AZ 85018
Pointe Metro
3221 W El Camino Dr
Phoenix, AZ 85051
The Urban
3601 E McDowell Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85008
Cala Paradise Valley
12211 N Paradise Village Pkwy S
Phoenix, AZ 85032
Mandarina Luxury Apartment Homes
5402 E Washington St
Phoenix, AZ 85034
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Helpful Articles
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 5724 S. 21st Terrace have any available units?
5724 S. 21st Terrace doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 5724 S. 21st Terrace have?
Some of 5724 S. 21st Terrace's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5724 S. 21st Terrace currently offering any rent specials?
5724 S. 21st Terrace is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5724 S. 21st Terrace pet-friendly?
Yes, 5724 S. 21st Terrace is pet friendly.
Does 5724 S. 21st Terrace offer parking?
Yes, 5724 S. 21st Terrace offers parking.
Does 5724 S. 21st Terrace have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5724 S. 21st Terrace does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5724 S. 21st Terrace have a pool?
No, 5724 S. 21st Terrace does not have a pool.
Does 5724 S. 21st Terrace have accessible units?
No, 5724 S. 21st Terrace does not have accessible units.
Does 5724 S. 21st Terrace have units with dishwashers?
No, 5724 S. 21st Terrace does not have units with dishwashers.

Similar Pages

Phoenix 1 BedroomsPhoenix 2 BedroomsPhoenix Apartments with ParkingPhoenix Apartments with PoolPhoenix Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Mesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZGlendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZAvondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

AhwatukeeDowntown PhoenixCentral Avenue CorridorMountain Park RanchArcadiaArcadia LiteDesert RidgeLakewood

Apartments Near Colleges

GateWay Community CollegeParadise Valley Community CollegePhoenix CollegeArizona State University-TempeMesa Community College