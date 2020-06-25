Amenities

5724 S. 21st Terrace Available 06/17/19 Tri Level Townhome With Upgrades!!! - This tri level townhome has 2 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.Upgraded wood flooring in the living area, granite counters in kitchen, as well as beautiful cabinetry. Double sinks in master bathroom. Neutral tones throughout & plenty of natural lighting. 2 car tandem garage!



*The information contained in this ad is accurate to the best of our knowledge. Mosaic Properties is not responsible for any error or omission in the wording or content of this information*



Deposit and Fee Structure:



One Time Fees

Application Fee: $45 (per adult 18 and older)

Security Deposit: $1150

Cleaning Fee: $250

Lease Administration Fee: $195



Monthly Fees

Monthly Rent: $1150

Monthly Municipal Tax and Administration Fee - 4% of Monthly Rent (not included in rent amount above)

Monthly Pet Fee - $25/month per pet (No Dobermans, Rottweilers, Pitbulls or Chows)



Click APPLY NOW!

Upon approved application the $1150 security deposit & $250 cleaning fee are due within 48 hrs to hold the property. The $195.00 admin fee will be due with rent once the lease is signed. Any remaining deposits and rents are due at the time of lease signing.



