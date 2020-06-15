5724 N 4TH Place

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher garage stainless steel walk in closets

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

AVAILABLE NOW! This prime Sante Fe Style patio home is located on a private cul de sac, and features hardwood flooring throughout, a fireplace, large windows, soaring ceilings, stainless steel appliances, attached two-car garage, and a private back yard with covered patio. Master bedroom includes a walk-in closet and luxury master bath with dual sinks and marble counters.Check out the dual pane windows with wood shutters. Light and airy floor plan includes an eat-in kitchen with separate dining area. Walking distance to several cool cafes. Unit shows extremely well.