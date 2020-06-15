All apartments in Phoenix
Last updated February 14 2020 at 3:10 AM

5724 N 4TH Place

5724 North 4th Place · (602) 881-4457
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

5724 North 4th Place, Phoenix, AZ 85012
North Central Corridor

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$2,295

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1690 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
AVAILABLE NOW! This prime Sante Fe Style patio home is located on a private cul de sac, and features hardwood flooring throughout, a fireplace, large windows, soaring ceilings, stainless steel appliances, attached two-car garage, and a private back yard with covered patio. Master bedroom includes a walk-in closet and luxury master bath with dual sinks and marble counters.Check out the dual pane windows with wood shutters. Light and airy floor plan includes an eat-in kitchen with separate dining area. Walking distance to several cool cafes. Unit shows extremely well.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5724 N 4TH Place have any available units?
5724 N 4TH Place has a unit available for $2,295 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 5724 N 4TH Place have?
Some of 5724 N 4TH Place's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5724 N 4TH Place currently offering any rent specials?
5724 N 4TH Place isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5724 N 4TH Place pet-friendly?
No, 5724 N 4TH Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 5724 N 4TH Place offer parking?
Yes, 5724 N 4TH Place does offer parking.
Does 5724 N 4TH Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5724 N 4TH Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5724 N 4TH Place have a pool?
No, 5724 N 4TH Place does not have a pool.
Does 5724 N 4TH Place have accessible units?
No, 5724 N 4TH Place does not have accessible units.
Does 5724 N 4TH Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5724 N 4TH Place has units with dishwashers.
