Last updated April 26 2019 at 1:45 AM

5722 N 19 Street

5722 N 19th St · No Longer Available
Location

5722 N 19th St, Phoenix, AZ 85016

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
gym
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
gym
parking
garage
AMAZING opportunity in sought after Wrigley Terrace! Beautifully finished remodel with BRAND NEW AC! Boasting over 3,200 SF, including a gorgeous chef's kitchen with gas cooktop, massive island, brand new SS appliances and large walk-in pantry. Perfect open floor plan for entertaining! Dramatic 18 ft + ceilings in the front entry living room accompanied by a beautiful wood burning fireplace. Walk upstairs to your very own master suite retreat, completely private from downstairs guest bedrooms. Don't miss the oversized 2 car garage with custom electronic gate- access from alley. No expense was spared! Fantastic location! Only minutes to the Biltmore Fashion Park offering shopping, great restaurants, fitness, golfing and much more! **DO NOT DISTURB TENANTS. CALL TO MAKE AN APPOINTMENT.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5722 N 19 Street have any available units?
5722 N 19 Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 5722 N 19 Street have?
Some of 5722 N 19 Street's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5722 N 19 Street currently offering any rent specials?
5722 N 19 Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5722 N 19 Street pet-friendly?
No, 5722 N 19 Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 5722 N 19 Street offer parking?
Yes, 5722 N 19 Street offers parking.
Does 5722 N 19 Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5722 N 19 Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5722 N 19 Street have a pool?
No, 5722 N 19 Street does not have a pool.
Does 5722 N 19 Street have accessible units?
No, 5722 N 19 Street does not have accessible units.
Does 5722 N 19 Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5722 N 19 Street has units with dishwashers.
