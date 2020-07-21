All apartments in Phoenix
Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
5720 E Monte Cristo Avenue
5720 E Monte Cristo Avenue

5720 East Monte Cristo Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

5720 East Monte Cristo Avenue, Phoenix, AZ 85254
Spanish Wells

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
courtyard
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Beautiful and clean rental in 85254 with tile throughout. Turn fourth room with new wall AC into another bedroom, office, etc. New security screen doors, new built in microwave, new water heater, fresh paint in kitchen with new granite countertops, sink and faucet! Front courtyard. No HOA. Parks for your kids and pets just steps away. Large backyard with garden boxes and easy desert landscaping. Close to Kierland, Scottsdale Quarter and top rated Scottsdale schools. Pet deposit is $300 per pet and nonrefundable. Owner is a licensed realtor in Arizona.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5720 E Monte Cristo Avenue have any available units?
5720 E Monte Cristo Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 5720 E Monte Cristo Avenue have?
Some of 5720 E Monte Cristo Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5720 E Monte Cristo Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
5720 E Monte Cristo Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5720 E Monte Cristo Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 5720 E Monte Cristo Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 5720 E Monte Cristo Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 5720 E Monte Cristo Avenue offers parking.
Does 5720 E Monte Cristo Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5720 E Monte Cristo Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5720 E Monte Cristo Avenue have a pool?
No, 5720 E Monte Cristo Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 5720 E Monte Cristo Avenue have accessible units?
No, 5720 E Monte Cristo Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 5720 E Monte Cristo Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5720 E Monte Cristo Avenue has units with dishwashers.
