5720 E Monte Cristo Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities courtyard parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Beautiful and clean rental in 85254 with tile throughout. Turn fourth room with new wall AC into another bedroom, office, etc. New security screen doors, new built in microwave, new water heater, fresh paint in kitchen with new granite countertops, sink and faucet! Front courtyard. No HOA. Parks for your kids and pets just steps away. Large backyard with garden boxes and easy desert landscaping. Close to Kierland, Scottsdale Quarter and top rated Scottsdale schools. Pet deposit is $300 per pet and nonrefundable. Owner is a licensed realtor in Arizona.