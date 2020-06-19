5719 W Cielo Grande Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool putting green hot tub

Get this beautiful home at a great price! Updated kitchen with new granite countertops, breakfast bar, stainless steel appliances, wall microwave, oven and cooktop. Original custom plantation shutters. Lots of storage! Large Master bedroom with an equally large bathroom and secondary bedrooms. Walk out to a private balcony from master bedroom and enjoy the views and as well as your own putting green. Private bedroom and bathroom downstairs for your guests or visiting family. Walk into your large family and living rooms along with a wet bar, fireplace and much more to mention. Lots of space for your backyard get together under a large covered patio. Cool off in the beautiful new Pebble tec finish play pool with spa.