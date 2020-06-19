All apartments in Phoenix
Location

5719 West Cielo Grande, Phoenix, AZ 85310
Pinnacle Hill

Amenities

putting green
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
putting green
hot tub
Get this beautiful home at a great price! Updated kitchen with new granite countertops, breakfast bar, stainless steel appliances, wall microwave, oven and cooktop. Original custom plantation shutters. Lots of storage! Large Master bedroom with an equally large bathroom and secondary bedrooms. Walk out to a private balcony from master bedroom and enjoy the views and as well as your own putting green. Private bedroom and bathroom downstairs for your guests or visiting family. Walk into your large family and living rooms along with a wet bar, fireplace and much more to mention. Lots of space for your backyard get together under a large covered patio. Cool off in the beautiful new Pebble tec finish play pool with spa.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5719 W Cielo Grande Drive have any available units?
5719 W Cielo Grande Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 5719 W Cielo Grande Drive have?
Some of 5719 W Cielo Grande Drive's amenities include putting green, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5719 W Cielo Grande Drive currently offering any rent specials?
5719 W Cielo Grande Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5719 W Cielo Grande Drive pet-friendly?
No, 5719 W Cielo Grande Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 5719 W Cielo Grande Drive offer parking?
Yes, 5719 W Cielo Grande Drive offers parking.
Does 5719 W Cielo Grande Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5719 W Cielo Grande Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5719 W Cielo Grande Drive have a pool?
Yes, 5719 W Cielo Grande Drive has a pool.
Does 5719 W Cielo Grande Drive have accessible units?
No, 5719 W Cielo Grande Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 5719 W Cielo Grande Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5719 W Cielo Grande Drive has units with dishwashers.
