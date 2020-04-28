All apartments in Phoenix
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

5718 North 18th Plaza

5718 North 18th Place · No Longer Available
Location

5718 North 18th Place, Phoenix, AZ 85016

Amenities

on-site laundry
putting green
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
putting green
pet friendly
This 3 bedroom 2 bath single family home has everything you're looking for! Tile floors throughout the home, engineered bamboo flooring in the bedrooms, living room with plantation shutters, granite style countertops in the kitchen with stainless steel appliances, remodeled bathrooms with travertine showers and indoor laundry room with washer &amp;amp; dryer. Large entertaining backyard with covered patio and your own putting green! Tree lined streets in a great location! Terms/requirements: $1895.00/mo. + 4% tax; $1895.00 security deposit; $150.00 one-time admin fee. $55.00 non-refundable application fee per adult 18 and over, no exceptions. Pets may be considered with an additional non-refundable pet fee. Total household income must be 3x's monthly rent; 600+ credit score; no evictions/judgments with past or current landlords. Call or text Megan today to schedule a showing #480-721-7979.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5718 North 18th Plaza have any available units?
5718 North 18th Plaza doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 5718 North 18th Plaza have?
Some of 5718 North 18th Plaza's amenities include on-site laundry, putting green, and patio / balcony. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5718 North 18th Plaza currently offering any rent specials?
5718 North 18th Plaza isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5718 North 18th Plaza pet-friendly?
Yes, 5718 North 18th Plaza is pet friendly.
Does 5718 North 18th Plaza offer parking?
No, 5718 North 18th Plaza does not offer parking.
Does 5718 North 18th Plaza have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5718 North 18th Plaza does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5718 North 18th Plaza have a pool?
No, 5718 North 18th Plaza does not have a pool.
Does 5718 North 18th Plaza have accessible units?
No, 5718 North 18th Plaza does not have accessible units.
Does 5718 North 18th Plaza have units with dishwashers?
No, 5718 North 18th Plaza does not have units with dishwashers.
