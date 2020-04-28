5718 North 18th Plaza

Amenities

This 3 bedroom 2 bath single family home has everything you're looking for! Tile floors throughout the home, engineered bamboo flooring in the bedrooms, living room with plantation shutters, granite style countertops in the kitchen with stainless steel appliances, remodeled bathrooms with travertine showers and indoor laundry room with washer &amp; dryer. Large entertaining backyard with covered patio and your own putting green! Tree lined streets in a great location! Terms/requirements: $1895.00/mo. + 4% tax; $1895.00 security deposit; $150.00 one-time admin fee. $55.00 non-refundable application fee per adult 18 and over, no exceptions. Pets may be considered with an additional non-refundable pet fee. Total household income must be 3x's monthly rent; 600+ credit score; no evictions/judgments with past or current landlords. Call or text Megan today to schedule a showing #480-721-7979.