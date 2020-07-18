5715 E Evans Drive

Amenities

**Fantastic Home** Single Level 4 Bedroom 2 Bath home with 3 Car Garage, Sparkling Pool and Large Grass area in the Back Yard. Ceramic Tile floors throughout the common areas and wood floors in all the bedrooms. There is no carpeting in the home. Kitchen features granite counters, updated cabinets and updated plumbing fixtures. Both bathrooms have been updated with new vanities, counters, plumbing fixtures and the master bathroom has a Jacuzzi style jetted tub. Window treatments include Plantation shutters and blinds. The backyard features sparkling pool and huge grass area. Yard service included.