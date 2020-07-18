All apartments in Phoenix
5715 E Evans Drive
5715 E Evans Drive

5715 East Evans Drive · No Longer Available
Location

5715 East Evans Drive, Phoenix, AZ 85254

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
**Fantastic Home** Single Level 4 Bedroom 2 Bath home with 3 Car Garage, Sparkling Pool and Large Grass area in the Back Yard. Ceramic Tile floors throughout the common areas and wood floors in all the bedrooms. There is no carpeting in the home. Kitchen features granite counters, updated cabinets and updated plumbing fixtures. Both bathrooms have been updated with new vanities, counters, plumbing fixtures and the master bathroom has a Jacuzzi style jetted tub. Window treatments include Plantation shutters and blinds. The backyard features sparkling pool and huge grass area. Yard service included.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5715 E Evans Drive have any available units?
5715 E Evans Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 5715 E Evans Drive have?
Some of 5715 E Evans Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5715 E Evans Drive currently offering any rent specials?
5715 E Evans Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5715 E Evans Drive pet-friendly?
No, 5715 E Evans Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 5715 E Evans Drive offer parking?
Yes, 5715 E Evans Drive offers parking.
Does 5715 E Evans Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5715 E Evans Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5715 E Evans Drive have a pool?
Yes, 5715 E Evans Drive has a pool.
Does 5715 E Evans Drive have accessible units?
No, 5715 E Evans Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 5715 E Evans Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5715 E Evans Drive has units with dishwashers.
