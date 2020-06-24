All apartments in Phoenix
Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
5712 W HEDGEHOG Place
Last updated November 21 2019 at 11:28 AM

5712 W HEDGEHOG Place

5712 West Hedgehog Place · No Longer Available
Location

5712 West Hedgehog Place, Phoenix, AZ 85083
Stetson Valley

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garage
recently renovated
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
on-site laundry
parking
garage
WOW!!! Like new home in established Stetson Valley. $500 rent credit if moved in by October 1, 2019. Owners decided not to move here after purchasing. Home still smells like a new home when walking in. Nice tile flooring in all the common areas. Granite Kitchen countertops with upgraded appliances. Double oven. Can't imagine the $$$ put into the upgrades. Very spacious great room. Bonus room great for games or as entertainment room. A mother-in-law suite also towards the back of home. Split floor plan allows for privacy. Laundry room is huge and has built in cabinets galore. Very spacious extended 3 car garage for your toys! Come see today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5712 W HEDGEHOG Place have any available units?
5712 W HEDGEHOG Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 5712 W HEDGEHOG Place have?
Some of 5712 W HEDGEHOG Place's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5712 W HEDGEHOG Place currently offering any rent specials?
5712 W HEDGEHOG Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5712 W HEDGEHOG Place pet-friendly?
No, 5712 W HEDGEHOG Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 5712 W HEDGEHOG Place offer parking?
Yes, 5712 W HEDGEHOG Place offers parking.
Does 5712 W HEDGEHOG Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5712 W HEDGEHOG Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5712 W HEDGEHOG Place have a pool?
No, 5712 W HEDGEHOG Place does not have a pool.
Does 5712 W HEDGEHOG Place have accessible units?
No, 5712 W HEDGEHOG Place does not have accessible units.
Does 5712 W HEDGEHOG Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 5712 W HEDGEHOG Place does not have units with dishwashers.
