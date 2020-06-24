5712 W HEDGEHOG Place

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse on-site laundry parking garage

WOW!!! Like new home in established Stetson Valley. $500 rent credit if moved in by October 1, 2019. Owners decided not to move here after purchasing. Home still smells like a new home when walking in. Nice tile flooring in all the common areas. Granite Kitchen countertops with upgraded appliances. Double oven. Can't imagine the $$$ put into the upgrades. Very spacious great room. Bonus room great for games or as entertainment room. A mother-in-law suite also towards the back of home. Split floor plan allows for privacy. Laundry room is huge and has built in cabinets galore. Very spacious extended 3 car garage for your toys! Come see today!