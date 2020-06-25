5621 E GROVERS Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities courtyard pool

Beautiful home w/ an amazing location close to everything Scottsdale & Phoenix have to offer! Exclusive gated community & walled front courtyard welcome you to a private paradise. Spacious open kitchen & family room w/ fireplace along w/ formal living & dining rooms. Minutes from world class shopping & restaurants at Kierland, City North, Scottsdale Quarter & Desert Ridge. The 101 & 51 freeways are close by to get you to Spring Training, Phoenix Open, Barrett-Jackson, hiking trails & all of the great events & locations in the area. Artfully appointed Master retreat for a relaxing get away boasts a huge soaking tub. There's a clever Harry Potter themed bedroom that's sure to delight & two other bedrooms along w/ an office. A sparkling pool graces the private yard for enjoying sunny AZ!