Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
5621 E GROVERS Avenue
Last updated March 20 2020 at 12:27 PM

5621 E GROVERS Avenue

5621 East Grovers Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

5621 East Grovers Avenue, Phoenix, AZ 85254

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pool
fireplace
courtyard
microwave
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
courtyard
pool
Beautiful home w/ an amazing location close to everything Scottsdale & Phoenix have to offer! Exclusive gated community & walled front courtyard welcome you to a private paradise. Spacious open kitchen & family room w/ fireplace along w/ formal living & dining rooms. Minutes from world class shopping & restaurants at Kierland, City North, Scottsdale Quarter & Desert Ridge. The 101 & 51 freeways are close by to get you to Spring Training, Phoenix Open, Barrett-Jackson, hiking trails & all of the great events & locations in the area. Artfully appointed Master retreat for a relaxing get away boasts a huge soaking tub. There's a clever Harry Potter themed bedroom that's sure to delight & two other bedrooms along w/ an office. A sparkling pool graces the private yard for enjoying sunny AZ!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5621 E GROVERS Avenue have any available units?
5621 E GROVERS Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 5621 E GROVERS Avenue have?
Some of 5621 E GROVERS Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5621 E GROVERS Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
5621 E GROVERS Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5621 E GROVERS Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 5621 E GROVERS Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 5621 E GROVERS Avenue offer parking?
No, 5621 E GROVERS Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 5621 E GROVERS Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5621 E GROVERS Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5621 E GROVERS Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 5621 E GROVERS Avenue has a pool.
Does 5621 E GROVERS Avenue have accessible units?
No, 5621 E GROVERS Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 5621 E GROVERS Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5621 E GROVERS Avenue has units with dishwashers.
