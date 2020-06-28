5620 S 21ST Terrace

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities accepts section 8 parking pool garage pet friendly

Best unit in the neighborhood with gorgeous view of the pool. 10 minute drive to ASU Downtown Campus and central Phoenix. Great 3-level townhome with garage. First floor consists of entryway, 2-car tandem garage, and laundry (washer/dryer included). 2nd floor features one bedroom, and one bath, living room, and kitchen with granite counters, stainless steel appliances, and cherry cabinets. SPIRAL STAIRCASE leads up to 3rd floor with loft-style master bedroom (no door to bedroom and there is a ''window'' from bedroom that overlooks living room). Landlord to approve all pets. Prefer 1 small dog (up to 15 lbs) and no cats. 24-hour on-site security. This is NOT a Section 8 property.