5620 S 21ST Terrace

5620 South 21st Terrace · No Longer Available
Location

5620 South 21st Terrace, Phoenix, AZ 85040

Amenities

Best unit in the neighborhood with gorgeous view of the pool. 10 minute drive to ASU Downtown Campus and central Phoenix. Great 3-level townhome with garage. First floor consists of entryway, 2-car tandem garage, and laundry (washer/dryer included). 2nd floor features one bedroom, and one bath, living room, and kitchen with granite counters, stainless steel appliances, and cherry cabinets. SPIRAL STAIRCASE leads up to 3rd floor with loft-style master bedroom (no door to bedroom and there is a ''window'' from bedroom that overlooks living room). Landlord to approve all pets. Prefer 1 small dog (up to 15 lbs) and no cats. 24-hour on-site security. This is NOT a Section 8 property.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5620 S 21ST Terrace have any available units?
5620 S 21ST Terrace doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 5620 S 21ST Terrace have?
Some of 5620 S 21ST Terrace's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5620 S 21ST Terrace currently offering any rent specials?
5620 S 21ST Terrace is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5620 S 21ST Terrace pet-friendly?
Yes, 5620 S 21ST Terrace is pet friendly.
Does 5620 S 21ST Terrace offer parking?
Yes, 5620 S 21ST Terrace offers parking.
Does 5620 S 21ST Terrace have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5620 S 21ST Terrace offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5620 S 21ST Terrace have a pool?
Yes, 5620 S 21ST Terrace has a pool.
Does 5620 S 21ST Terrace have accessible units?
No, 5620 S 21ST Terrace does not have accessible units.
Does 5620 S 21ST Terrace have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5620 S 21ST Terrace has units with dishwashers.
