5611 W MALDONADO Road

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters patio / balcony Property Amenities gym game room parking garage media room

Lease option to purchase only for qualified tenants - call agent for info. HUGE HOME IN GATED GOLF COURSE COMMUNITY WITH LAKES AND MOUNTAIN VIEWS.. Granite counters in kitchen. Recently painted outside. GREAT FAMILY NEIGHBORHOOD WITH PARKS AND WALKING TRAILS. HOME HAS LARGE 4 BEDROOMS WITH LOFT / GAME ROOM, 3 LARGE BATHROOMS..ONE BEDROOM DOWNSTAIRS. WITH FULL BATH. HUGE KITCHEN OPEN TO FAMILY ROOM WITH FIREPLACE, SEPARATE LIVING ROOM, FORMAL DINING ROOM AND 3 CAR GARAGE.. LARGE BACKYARD. PARK ACROSS THE STREET. CLOSE TO TOP RATED SCHOOLS, SHOPPING, LA FITNESS, AND NEW 202 FREEWAY AND MINUTES AWAY TO STATE OF THE ART SHOPPING CENTER WITH SPROUTS..MOVIE THEATER..CLOTHING STORES AND MORE....Hurry to schedule your showing today before its gone..