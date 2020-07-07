All apartments in Phoenix
Last updated September 30 2019 at 12:14 PM

5610 West Roma Avenue

5610 West Roma Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

5610 West Roma Avenue, Phoenix, AZ 85031

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
internet access
pet friendly
Available 09/30/19 Make lasting memories in this charming home! The interior is decorated with wood flooring, fresh paint and plush carpet. The spacious open floor plan and large windows provide a spacious and air space, perfect for entertaining guests. Cook your favorite meals with ease in the kitchen equipped with updated appliances, spacious countertops and rich wood cabinetry. Enjoy barbecuing with friends out on the patio in the fenced backyard.

Application: https://www.hemlane.com/listings/5610-w-roma-ave-phoenix-az-85031-usa/a104aa37-894c-45d1-886c-90d2d464e9b1

(RLNE5179472)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5610 West Roma Avenue have any available units?
5610 West Roma Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 5610 West Roma Avenue have?
Some of 5610 West Roma Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5610 West Roma Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
5610 West Roma Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5610 West Roma Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 5610 West Roma Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 5610 West Roma Avenue offer parking?
No, 5610 West Roma Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 5610 West Roma Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5610 West Roma Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5610 West Roma Avenue have a pool?
No, 5610 West Roma Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 5610 West Roma Avenue have accessible units?
No, 5610 West Roma Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 5610 West Roma Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5610 West Roma Avenue has units with dishwashers.

