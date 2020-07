Amenities

Nothing spared in this endeavor. This floor plan has 4 Bedrooms (with a bonus play room for the kids upstair!) Three of the Bedrooms have on-suite Baths. Offering everything you could want for your time in the sun!! This private home has a charming mature landscaped backyard, sparkling diving pool! Call this home while staying in your own 3000 plus private sanctuary retreat. A desert oasis fit for a king with bbq, 3 car garage perfect for a family right in the middle of Arcadia Proper.