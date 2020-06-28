All apartments in Phoenix
Find more places like 5532 E VIRGINIA Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
5532 E VIRGINIA Avenue
Last updated August 23 2019 at 6:59 AM

5532 E VIRGINIA Avenue

5532 East Virginia Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Phoenix
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

5532 East Virginia Avenue, Phoenix, AZ 85008

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
Single Story with a Bright Open Floor Plan in popular area -in the heart of Phoenix! Single Story home has 3 bedrooms and two bathrooms. Master Bedroom split from other Two Bedrooms. Honed Hardwood Flooring and BRAND NEW CARPET in bedrooms. Soaring Vaulted ceilings with Tons of Natural Light! Kitchen has granite counters and butcher block countertop on island white cabinets with open view to the living areas. This home has a cozy breakfast area and a formal dining room. Views of Camelback and Papago mountains! Great Central location just minutes from Old Town Scottsdale and Arcadia! Washer, Dryer and Fridge included. Monthly rent includes landscaper. CONTACT ANY REALTOR TO SCHEDULE A SHOWINGApplication is on line http://www.azvam.com/rentals/5532-e-virginia-ave-phoenix-az-85008-1708/

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5532 E VIRGINIA Avenue have any available units?
5532 E VIRGINIA Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 5532 E VIRGINIA Avenue have?
Some of 5532 E VIRGINIA Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5532 E VIRGINIA Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
5532 E VIRGINIA Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5532 E VIRGINIA Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 5532 E VIRGINIA Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 5532 E VIRGINIA Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 5532 E VIRGINIA Avenue offers parking.
Does 5532 E VIRGINIA Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5532 E VIRGINIA Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5532 E VIRGINIA Avenue have a pool?
No, 5532 E VIRGINIA Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 5532 E VIRGINIA Avenue have accessible units?
No, 5532 E VIRGINIA Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 5532 E VIRGINIA Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5532 E VIRGINIA Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Portrait at Hance Park
1313 North 2nd Street
Phoenix, AZ 85004
North Mountain Village
3333 W Thunderbird Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85053
The Continental
1030 N 3rd St
Phoenix, AZ 85004
The Art on Highland
4626 N 16th St
Phoenix, AZ 85016
Bellagio by Mark-Taylor
5635 E Bell Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85254
Carol Mary
501 E Willetta St
Phoenix, AZ 85004
Acclaim
2506 W Dunlap Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85021
Liv Ahwatukee
16025 S 50th St
Phoenix, AZ 85048

Similar Pages

Phoenix 1 BedroomsPhoenix 2 Bedrooms
Phoenix Apartments with ParkingPhoenix Apartments with Pool
Phoenix Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Mesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

AhwatukeeDowntown PhoenixCentral Avenue Corridor
Mountain Park RanchArcadiaArcadia Lite
Desert RidgeLakewood

Apartments Near Colleges

GateWay Community CollegeParadise Valley Community College
Phoenix CollegeArizona State University-Tempe
Mesa Community College