Phoenix, AZ
5525 North 21st Avenue
Last updated January 29 2020 at 2:44 PM

5525 North 21st Avenue

5525 North 21st Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

5525 North 21st Avenue, Phoenix, AZ 85015
Phillipine

Amenities

pet friendly
carport
recently renovated
stainless steel
pool
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
carport
parking
pool
A beautiful 3 bedrooms, 2 bath, car-port home with a swimming pool is move-in ready! This home features an updated kitchen with tile floors, beautiful back-splash, stainless steel appliances and plenty of counter-tops and cabinets! Sun room with fireplace much more! Fenced backyard, great for entertaining with a wonderful swimming pool that includes weekly maintenance! Don't Miss Out! Schedule your convenient self-showing today! Appliances will be installed on a signed leased.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5525 North 21st Avenue have any available units?
5525 North 21st Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 5525 North 21st Avenue have?
Some of 5525 North 21st Avenue's amenities include pet friendly, carport, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5525 North 21st Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
5525 North 21st Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5525 North 21st Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 5525 North 21st Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 5525 North 21st Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 5525 North 21st Avenue offers parking.
Does 5525 North 21st Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5525 North 21st Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5525 North 21st Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 5525 North 21st Avenue has a pool.
Does 5525 North 21st Avenue have accessible units?
No, 5525 North 21st Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 5525 North 21st Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 5525 North 21st Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.

