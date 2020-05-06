All apartments in Phoenix
Last updated May 8 2019 at 1:51 PM

5521 E CALLE DEL SOL --

5521 East Calle Del Sol · No Longer Available
Location

5521 East Calle Del Sol, Phoenix, AZ 85331

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
5 Bedroom 4 bathroom 3426 sqft home located in the very desirable Chaparral at Lone Mountain gated community. Home features include heated pool and hot tub, oversized 3 car over garage, RV gate, freshly painted exterior, oversized extended covered patio, walk out second story balcony, granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances, real wood floors, brand new freshly installed carpet, in suit bathroom in one of the secondary bedrooms, wood shutters, built in entertainment center, gas fireplace, huge center kitchen island and a lot more.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5521 E CALLE DEL SOL -- have any available units?
5521 E CALLE DEL SOL -- doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 5521 E CALLE DEL SOL -- have?
Some of 5521 E CALLE DEL SOL --'s amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5521 E CALLE DEL SOL -- currently offering any rent specials?
5521 E CALLE DEL SOL -- is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5521 E CALLE DEL SOL -- pet-friendly?
No, 5521 E CALLE DEL SOL -- is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 5521 E CALLE DEL SOL -- offer parking?
Yes, 5521 E CALLE DEL SOL -- offers parking.
Does 5521 E CALLE DEL SOL -- have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5521 E CALLE DEL SOL -- does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5521 E CALLE DEL SOL -- have a pool?
Yes, 5521 E CALLE DEL SOL -- has a pool.
Does 5521 E CALLE DEL SOL -- have accessible units?
No, 5521 E CALLE DEL SOL -- does not have accessible units.
Does 5521 E CALLE DEL SOL -- have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5521 E CALLE DEL SOL -- has units with dishwashers.
