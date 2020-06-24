5519 W ANDREA Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage stainless steel walk in closets

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage hot tub

Beautiful Stetson Valley Rental Home with Majestic Mountain Views. Move-in ready with a neutral color palette, and picture windows that highlight every wonderful detail. 3 Bedrooms, 2.5 baths, and 2492 sq ft. Kitchen opens to the family room and offers stainless steel appliances, custom cabinets, granite counters, and a center island with breakfast bar. There spacious bedrooms upstairs. Master retreat has a walk-in closet, and soothing spa-like bath with garden tub, separate shower, and dual sink vanity. Serene backyard is complete with covered patio, green grass, and breathtaking Mountain Views! Put this Home on your must see Rental list!!