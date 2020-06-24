All apartments in Phoenix
Find more places like 5519 W ANDREA Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
5519 W ANDREA Drive
Last updated June 2 2019 at 10:17 PM

5519 W ANDREA Drive

5519 West Andrea Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Phoenix
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

5519 West Andrea Drive, Phoenix, AZ 85083
Stetson Valley

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
hot tub
Beautiful Stetson Valley Rental Home with Majestic Mountain Views. Move-in ready with a neutral color palette, and picture windows that highlight every wonderful detail. 3 Bedrooms, 2.5 baths, and 2492 sq ft. Kitchen opens to the family room and offers stainless steel appliances, custom cabinets, granite counters, and a center island with breakfast bar. There spacious bedrooms upstairs. Master retreat has a walk-in closet, and soothing spa-like bath with garden tub, separate shower, and dual sink vanity. Serene backyard is complete with covered patio, green grass, and breathtaking Mountain Views! Put this Home on your must see Rental list!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5519 W ANDREA Drive have any available units?
5519 W ANDREA Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 5519 W ANDREA Drive have?
Some of 5519 W ANDREA Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5519 W ANDREA Drive currently offering any rent specials?
5519 W ANDREA Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5519 W ANDREA Drive pet-friendly?
No, 5519 W ANDREA Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 5519 W ANDREA Drive offer parking?
Yes, 5519 W ANDREA Drive offers parking.
Does 5519 W ANDREA Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5519 W ANDREA Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5519 W ANDREA Drive have a pool?
No, 5519 W ANDREA Drive does not have a pool.
Does 5519 W ANDREA Drive have accessible units?
No, 5519 W ANDREA Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 5519 W ANDREA Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5519 W ANDREA Drive has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Element Deer Valley
19940 N 23rd Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85027
Union at Roosevelt
888 N 1st Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85003
Audere
1920 E Indian School Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85016
San Mateo Townhomes
4435 North Longview Avenue
Phoenix, AZ 85014
Monterey Village
4707 E McDowell Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85008
View 32 Apartments
10801 North 32nd Street
Phoenix, AZ 85028
Tides at East Arcadia
5401 E Thomas Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85018
Red Rox Villas
5401 E Van Buren St
Phoenix, AZ 85008

Similar Pages

Phoenix 1 BedroomsPhoenix 2 Bedrooms
Phoenix Apartments with ParkingPhoenix Apartments with Pool
Phoenix Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Mesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

AhwatukeeDowntown PhoenixCentral Avenue Corridor
Mountain Park RanchArcadiaArcadia Lite
Desert RidgeLakewood

Apartments Near Colleges

GateWay Community CollegeParadise Valley Community College
Phoenix CollegeArizona State University-Tempe
Mesa Community College