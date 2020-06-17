5513 North 5th Drive, Phoenix, AZ 85013 Medlock Place
Gorgeous 2 Bedroom in Uptown Phoenx - 2 Bed 2.5 Bath 2600 Sq Ft
This Condo is minutes from the light rail and all the trendiest new Central Ave shops and Restaurants. Elegant Kitchen and all New Stainless Steel Appliances.Backyard has covered patio built in BBQ and a private Spa
Call Richard for an appointment at 602-697-0745
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 5513 N 5th Drive have any available units?
5513 N 5th Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 5513 N 5th Drive have?
Some of 5513 N 5th Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dogs allowed, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5513 N 5th Drive currently offering any rent specials?
5513 N 5th Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5513 N 5th Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 5513 N 5th Drive is pet friendly.
Does 5513 N 5th Drive offer parking?
No, 5513 N 5th Drive does not offer parking.
Does 5513 N 5th Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5513 N 5th Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5513 N 5th Drive have a pool?
No, 5513 N 5th Drive does not have a pool.
Does 5513 N 5th Drive have accessible units?
No, 5513 N 5th Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 5513 N 5th Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 5513 N 5th Drive does not have units with dishwashers.