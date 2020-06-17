All apartments in Phoenix
5513 N 5th Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

5513 N 5th Drive

5513 North 5th Drive · No Longer Available
Location

5513 North 5th Drive, Phoenix, AZ 85013
Medlock Place

Amenities

patio / balcony
dogs allowed
stainless steel
hot tub
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
bbq/grill
dogs allowed
hot tub
pet friendly
Gorgeous 2 Bedroom in Uptown Phoenx - 2 Bed 2.5 Bath 2600 Sq Ft

This Condo is minutes from the light rail and all the trendiest new Central Ave shops and Restaurants. Elegant Kitchen and all New Stainless Steel Appliances.Backyard has covered patio built in BBQ and a private Spa

Call Richard for an appointment at 602-697-0745

http://5513n5th.homeis4sale.com/

(RLNE3976335)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

