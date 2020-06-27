548 West San Juan Avenue

Amenities

in unit laundry pet friendly stainless steel some paid utils carpet

Unit Amenities carpet in unit laundry stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

This 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom unit is located in the desirable 7th Avenue corridor in Central Phoenix. Single-level, duplex. This unit has beautiful flooring throughout with no carpet giving it a nice clean feel! Eat in kitchen with white cabinets and stainless steel appliances, and individual yards! Washer/dryer included. $60.00 of water/sewer/trash included! Private yards with landscaping included! Small dog upon owner approval. Sorry, no cats.



Call 480.351.3855 or visit www.rpmpin.com for viewing and application process or call 480.267.6126. RPM Pinnacle - Phoenix

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.