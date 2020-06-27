All apartments in Phoenix
548 West San Juan Avenue
548 West San Juan Avenue

548 W San Juan Ave · No Longer Available
Location

548 W San Juan Ave, Phoenix, AZ 85013
Medlock Place

Amenities

Unit Amenities
carpet
in unit laundry
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom unit is located in the desirable 7th Avenue corridor in Central Phoenix. Single-level, duplex. This unit has beautiful flooring throughout with no carpet giving it a nice clean feel! Eat in kitchen with white cabinets and stainless steel appliances, and individual yards! Washer/dryer included. $60.00 of water/sewer/trash included! Private yards with landscaping included! Small dog upon owner approval. Sorry, no cats.

Call 480.351.3855 or visit www.rpmpin.com for viewing and application process or call 480.267.6126. RPM Pinnacle - Phoenix
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 548 West San Juan Avenue have any available units?
548 West San Juan Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 548 West San Juan Avenue have?
Some of 548 West San Juan Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 548 West San Juan Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
548 West San Juan Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 548 West San Juan Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 548 West San Juan Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 548 West San Juan Avenue offer parking?
No, 548 West San Juan Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 548 West San Juan Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 548 West San Juan Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 548 West San Juan Avenue have a pool?
No, 548 West San Juan Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 548 West San Juan Avenue have accessible units?
No, 548 West San Juan Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 548 West San Juan Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 548 West San Juan Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
