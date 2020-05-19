All apartments in Phoenix
Last updated September 15 2019 at 3:02 PM

545 W VILLA MARIA Drive

545 West Villa Maria Drive · No Longer Available
Location

545 West Villa Maria Drive, Phoenix, AZ 85023

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
stainless steel
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
HIGHLY DESIREABLE Rental with an AMAZING FLOORPLAN- vaulted ceilings throughout the home, two living areas, dining and kitchen area that makes for great family and entertaining space. Master bedroom has a large bathroom, walk in closet, separate shower and tub and dual sinks. condition and location. Granite counters throughout, stainless steel appliances. 15 A-rated schools all of which are less than 5 miles away! Close to I-17 & 101. Close to Schools, shopping centers, golf courses, and parks.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 545 W VILLA MARIA Drive have any available units?
545 W VILLA MARIA Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 545 W VILLA MARIA Drive have?
Some of 545 W VILLA MARIA Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 545 W VILLA MARIA Drive currently offering any rent specials?
545 W VILLA MARIA Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 545 W VILLA MARIA Drive pet-friendly?
No, 545 W VILLA MARIA Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 545 W VILLA MARIA Drive offer parking?
No, 545 W VILLA MARIA Drive does not offer parking.
Does 545 W VILLA MARIA Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 545 W VILLA MARIA Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 545 W VILLA MARIA Drive have a pool?
No, 545 W VILLA MARIA Drive does not have a pool.
Does 545 W VILLA MARIA Drive have accessible units?
No, 545 W VILLA MARIA Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 545 W VILLA MARIA Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 545 W VILLA MARIA Drive has units with dishwashers.
