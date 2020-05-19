545 W VILLA MARIA Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities

HIGHLY DESIREABLE Rental with an AMAZING FLOORPLAN- vaulted ceilings throughout the home, two living areas, dining and kitchen area that makes for great family and entertaining space. Master bedroom has a large bathroom, walk in closet, separate shower and tub and dual sinks. condition and location. Granite counters throughout, stainless steel appliances. 15 A-rated schools all of which are less than 5 miles away! Close to I-17 & 101. Close to Schools, shopping centers, golf courses, and parks.